De Belin out for Charity Shield

Jack de Belin of the Dragons during the Round 25 NRL match between the Newcastle Knights and the St George-Illawarra Dragons at McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle, Saturday, September 1, 2018. (AAP Image/Darren Pateman) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Jack de Belin of the Dragons during the Round 25 NRL match between the Newcastle Knights and the St George-Illawarra Dragons at McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle, Saturday, September 1, 2018. (AAP Image/Darren Pateman) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

CONTROVERSIAL Dragons forward Jack de Belin will not play in the Charity Shield against South Sydney on Saturday and will not travel to Mudgee.

De Belin was excluded from the squad as debate continues to rage as to whether he should be allowed to play or not as he faces sexual assault charges.

The New South Wales Origin representative will not play "in the interest of player welfare" according to a statement released by the Dragons on Tuesday afternoon.

De Belin was not selected for the club's trial win last weekend over the Knights due to a virus.

The 27-year old's fate will be decided on Thursday and the club will be offered $600,000 in compensation if he is stood down.

If de Belin is stood down, as expected, he would remain on full pay until his court case has been finalised, which could take as long as 18 months.

De Belin’s status has attracted serious debate. Photo by Brett Hemmings/Getty Images.

De Belin has pleaded not guilty to the charge of aggravated sexual assault and his matter will return to court on April 17.

He has successfully had his bail conditions varied so he does not need to report to police every Monday and Friday. He has also surrendered his passport.