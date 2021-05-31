Menu
Australia has welcomed New Zealand’s offer of a helping hand as it seeks to restart dialogue with Beijing.
Jacinda’s role in Australia’s China stoush

by Finn McHugh
31st May 2021 11:16 AM | Updated: 11:57 AM

Australia has welcomed New Zealand’s offer to act as a third party in talks with China as Canberra seeks to mend its fractured relationship with Beijing.

Mr Morrison touched down in New Zealand on Sunday for a two-day visit to the country, with the Australia-China trade dispute expected to dominate talks with NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday.

NZ Trade Minister Damien O’Connor said the country would act as a third party in Australia’s stoush with China that has been taken to the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

“New Zealand upholds international rules and norms, so ensuring international trade rules are fairly applied by others is important to us and our exporters,” he told NewsHub.

Relations between Canberra and Beijing have deteriorated over the past year, as China slapped a range of trade sanctions on Australian products, seemingly prompted by the federal government’s push for an independent inquiry into the origins of COVID-19.

RELATED: Scott Morrison hints at Pacific travel bubble during New Zealand trip

Scott Morrison is in New Zealand to meet counterpart Jacinda Ardern. NCA NewsWire / Picture Calum Robertson
The Australian government, which has accused China of violating its WTO obligations, said Mr O’Connor’s intervention was positive news as it sought to reignite dialogue with Beijing.

“We welcome New Zealand’s support for the rules-based trading system,” Trade Minister Dan Tehan said in a statement.

The Biden administration in May pledged not to leave Australia “alone on the pitch” as it faced economic coercion from Beijing.

“We have each other’s backs so we can face threats and challenges from a position of collective strength,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

Mr O’Connor’s comments were a slight shift in rhetoric, after urging Australia to “show respect, (and) a little more diplomacy” towards Beijing in February.

The intervention followed New Zealand updating its free trade agreement with China, with Mr O’Connor saying Australia “too could hopefully be in a similar situation” if it changed its stance on Beijing.

The NZ Trade Minister later called Mr Tehan to clarify “we do not speak for Australia on this or any other matter”.

Mr Morrison on Sunday said the “very successful” trans-Tasman relationship was centred on an ability to “work through” complex issues, denying New Zealand’s approach to China had damaged relations with Canberra

“We work closely on all of those issues, and this is another opportunity to reinforce our commitment to the security interests of the region, the security interests of our bilateral partnership and to advance our economic co-operation for our mutual prosperity and for jobs,” he said.

Originally published as Jacinda’s role in Australia’s China stoush

