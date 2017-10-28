Whats On

Jacaranda Festival: Goodna's in full bloom

PARTY TIME: Think Tank Branding Solutions crew from left, Cameron Moodie, Jaradeenah Danomira, Kaitlyn Williams and Paul Brown prepare for this weekend's Goodna Jacaranda Festival.
PARTY TIME: Think Tank Branding Solutions crew from left, Cameron Moodie, Jaradeenah Danomira, Kaitlyn Williams and Paul Brown prepare for this weekend's Goodna Jacaranda Festival. David Nielsen

GOODNA'S annual October celebration continues today and tomorrow after opening overnight.

The iconic Jacaranda trees are the stars of the festival which will be held on October 27-29 at Evan Marginson Park, bordering Brisbane Tce and Woogaroo St.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the first Jacaranda Festival.

It includes a wide variety of entertainment and draws crowds of more than 10,000 people over the three days.

Thanks to recent rain, the Jacaranda trees are in bloom to get everyone in the mood for a great time.

The original Jacaranda trees were planted in 1932 by work gangs during the Great Depression.

