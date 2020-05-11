Menu
Ipswich Logan Hornet Christopher Hall faces up at Baxter Oval against Sunshine Coast. Picture: Rob Williams
IWMCA makes most of shutdown

Tom Bushnell
11th May 2020 12:06 PM
CRICKET: Ipswich West Moreton Cricket Association president Mike Stoodley has praised members responsible for making the recent improvements to Ivor Marsden happen.

Jointly funded by the IWMCA, the Ipswich Logan Hornets and an Ipswich City Council grant, the $30,000 upgrade saw the Baxter Oval pitch taken out and a full renovation conducted before it was replaced.

Areas inside the 30m circle in which water typically pooled were also flattened and a layer of top soil and fresh grass added.

Stoodley said IWMCA senior co-ordinator Craig Jesberg had been instrumental in delivering the works and he acknowledged his vital contribution.

“Craig was the driving force behind the upgrades,” he said.

“He has done a fantastic job.”

Stoodley said the improved facility would benefit not only the Hornets but all of Ipswich Cricket.

He said the work was long overdue, with the IWMCA and Hornets making the most of the opportunity to have it completed while no other sports were using the field.

“We’ve taken advantage of the COVID-19 disruption,’ he said.

Stoodley said the project represented a sign of positive developments to come brought about by increased co-operation between the Hornets and the IWMCA.

“(Once the merger is finalised) We’re looking forward to being able to devote more energy and effort to where it is needed, instead of spending time managing the relationship between the two organisations,” he said.

Stoodley said the IWMCA intended to conduct renovations on as many grounds as possible during the coronavirus shutdown period.

