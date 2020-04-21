IWMCA and Hornets move closer to merger

BRIGHT FUTURE: Ipswich Cricket will soon herald a new era with the IWMCA and Hornets to join forces. Picture: Rob Williams

CRICKET: The Ipswich Logan Hornets and Ipswich West Moreton Cricket Associations moved closer to forming a single entity on Monday night.

Representatives from each committee met via teleconference to discuss terms and examine what a merged body might look like.

IWMCA senior co-ordinator Craig Jesberg said the conversation was extremely positive and formation of a plan to unite the organisations was moving forward very quickly.

“There are four gentlemen with their heads together, two from each association,” he said.

“They are putting together a proposal to present to the clubs and we will go from there.”

The majority of clubs will need to vote in favour of the merger for it to go ahead.

For a vote to occur, the nine clubs, the IWMCA and the Hornets must be able to meet in person or organise a secure teleconference.

With coronavirus preventing a meeting, any vote is likely to be delayed until social distancing restrictions are lifted.

Before the stakeholders voice their opinions, however, they need to be informed of the intended structure of the amalgamated club.

Jesberg said the consultation process would begin in about a month, with the proposal to be emailed to club executives who will assess its merits.

“We have to get the clubs involved and hear what they have to say,” he said.

“But our hands are tied at the moment due to coronavirus.”

Jesberg said he had communicated with several clubs and the prevailing view was that everyone wanted the merger to succeed.

“We all want this to work,’ he said.

“There are always one or two in any organisation but it will be majority rules.

“The overwhelming feel is that everyone is keen for this to work.

“Ipswich cricket has to be hading in one direction and the hornets have got to be part of that.

“We have got to be together. We have got to be one, so there is a pathway for all of the kids to come through. That is the best way to go.”

Jesberg said one of the key benefits of merging would be a more clearly defined junior development pathway.

He said there had previously been too many different avenues for progression and this had created confusion among junior players.

“We have so many juniors and we want them all going in the same direction,” he said.

“In the 15s and 16s we had some players going to the hornets and others playing for SEQ.

“We had people being told two different things.

“We want the best players to go to the Hornets for the right reasons and we should all be supporting the Hornets.

“We want the best players from Toowoomba to go to the Hornets as well, rather than Souths or Wests.”

As well as streamlining the junior development pathway, the merger is expected to significantly advantage Ipswich cricket financially.

Jesberg said it would allow economic resources to be pooled and infrastructure to be shared at great benefit to the region’s players.

“Everything will be ours,” he said.

“So hopefully, we can get the structure right and it will be smooth sailing.

“It’s all coming together. It’s the best thing for Ipswich cricket.”