Ivory's Rock welcome new citizens at fun multicultural day

More than 500 people were treated to a day of fun and entertainment at Ivory's Rock in Peak Crossing for their Community Fun Day.

More than 500 people were treated to a day of fun and entertainment at Ivory's Rock in Peak Crossing for their Community Fun Day. Contributed

MORE than 500 people who have recently settled in Queensland were welcomed to their new home with a community fun day at Ivory's Rock in Peak Crossing.

Families who had moved to the sunshine state from Syria, Sudan, Afghanistan, Iraq, Congo Burma, Sri Lanka and Ethiopia were treated to a day of live entertainment, wildlife presentations, games, food and more.

All of the guests arrived by bus and were greeted with platters of fruit which were donated by Woolworths and Oz Harvest.

There was lots of cultural entertainment on the day, including the local indigenous Yuggera Dance Group, Tichawona Mashawa from Zimbabwe, Tenzin Choegyal from Tibet, Mirama Tokatle from Syria with the Miramar Middle Eastern Dancers, Mantist Oren from South Sudan and Gilbert Garay who ran a drumming workshop.

Younger kids enjoyed having their face painted, and the older ones had a blast playing football, volleyball and skipping.

Everyone could also get up close and personal with local wildlife, with seeing a koala for the first time and holding a snake being the crowd favourites.

More than 500 people were treated to a day of fun and entertainment at Ivory's Rock in Peak Crossing for their Community Fun Day. Contributed

Multi Cultural Development Australia (MDA) and Access Community Services (Logan) collaborated with Ivory's Rock to host the day.

More than 40 volunteers from Brisbane Student Ambassadors, Volunteering Queensland, Access, MDA, the local community and Ivory's Rock Foundation helped to make the day a great success.

The event also received support from the Queensland Government with a $10,000 grant, as well as a $2500 grant from the Ipswich City Council.