Ivory's Rock to host annual Community Christmas Fair

EXCITED: Louis, Felix, Oscar and Stella Hayes are looking forward to the Ivory's Rock Christmas Fair on December 9.

EXCITED: Louis, Felix, Oscar and Stella Hayes are looking forward to the Ivory's Rock Christmas Fair on December 9. David Nielsen

IVORY'S Rock in Peak Crossing will be brought to life with holiday cheer when the community comes together to celebrate their Christmas Fair.

The whole town banded together to put forth ideas about how the day could encompass a traditional Australian Christmas for the entire Scenic Rim region to enjoy.

Ivory's Rock community relations manager Joy Winnel said committee members gathered down the road at the Peak Pub to listen to ideas from local residents before organising the fair.

"We've recognised that the best ideas for community events at Ivory's Rock come from the community itself," she said.

"Before any planned events, we line up a meeting at the Peak Pub for anyone in the community to come along with their ideas and input.

"Quite a large number of local residents are involved in the planning and operation of this Christmas event and have contributed some great ideas."

When you drive through the gates on Saturday, December 9, you will be in awe of how many things there will be to see and do.

Big Show Queensland had supplied some carnival rides for guests to enjoy, including a merry go round, ferris wheel and a rock wall. There will also be a double waterslide, so bring your togs, a professional archery demonstration and a chance for kids to have a go, market stalls with lots of great gift options, pony rides for kids, face painting, craft stations and more.

Local residents have also created a Christmas display which will be on show. Others contributed knick-knacks to make this as magical as possible.

Mrs Winnel said there would be lots of live entertainment throughout the day too.

"We are absolutely thrilled the Peak Crossing State School children's choir will perform again this year," she said.

"In addition, for the first time, we will have children from the Harrisville State School choir performing."

There will also be a Christmas carol sing-a-long and a performance by Scenic Rim acoustic duo Rob and Jo Davies.

The big man in red will also be making a special appearance when he arrives on the Flinders Peak Rural Fire Brigade truck with bells and whistles blaring.

If you happen to get a little peckish throughout the afternoon, there will be plenty of food and beverage outlets, or alternatively, you can bring your own picnic.

The event will also be a way for not-for-profit groups to raise money. The Flinders Peak Rural Fire Brigade will be selling hamburgers and bottled water, the Harrisville Lions will be selling hot dogs, chips and soft drinks, and the Neighbourhood Watch will have their stall full of hand-made gifts.

The event will conclude with a fireworks display.

The Ivory's Rock Community Christmas Fair will be held on Saturday, December 9 from 2-7.30pm.