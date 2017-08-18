'Get out now': evacuation order as massive blaze spreads

UPDATE 3.30PM: Firefighters are advising residents of the Aura Caloundra South development to evacuate, or enact their bushfire survival plans.

The firefront is moving rapidly east, after the blaze sparked alongside the Bruce Hwy, and spot fires are being sparked up to 4km ahead of the firefront.

Firefighters say they expect the fire to impact on Aura estate.

"The fire is expected to impact on the Aura community and some property may be lost," the firefighters' alert reads.

"Residents are strongly advised to leave now if they are able to do so. Leaving is the safest option for survival."

The Daily's photographer, John McCutcheon is on the scene and says police are frantically telling businesses within the Sunshine Coast Industrial Park to evacuate.

Traffic congestion is building along nearby roads, as the blaze continues to burn, and 10 firefighting crews are struggling to contain the fire.

Sunshine Coast Turf Club staff reported thick smoke in the area, but said they were still some distance from the fire.

EARLIER:

NINE fire crews are currently battling to control a massive fire which has sparked up next to the Bruce Highway.

Firies were alerted to the blaze just before 2pm and nine crews are currently working on the blaze which a QFES spokesman said had spread to both sides of the highway.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads is warning of a fire hazard on the Bruce Hwy south of the Caloundra rd exit, with southbound traffic possibly affected due to thick smoke.

The spokesman said it started as a grassfire next to the highway, and had spread quickly.

Crews were working to section the fire and control it, and it was unclear how it had started at this stage.

The spokesman said there appeared no threat to property at this stage, but witnesses on the scene near the Sunshine Coast Turf Club feared the blaze was closing in on local businesses.

"I've never seen anything like this," Brendan West said.

