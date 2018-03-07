Sad truth behind Instagram photo

THE Vampire Diaries actor Claire Holt has opened up about suffering a miscarriage in a very raw post on social media.

The Australian actor shared the heartbreaking news with her followers on Instagram on Sunday alongside a snap of herself in hospital giving a thumbs up.

"I took this photo 10 days ago, as I waited for surgery after my sweet little baby lost its heartbeat," the emotional post started.

"I sent it to my fiance in the waiting room to show him that I was OK. I wasn't. I've never felt more broken in my life. I debated sharing this so soon and I'm still frightened about making such a private struggle public, but I'm doing it anyway because it's important," she wrote.

"After my D & C, I spent hours on the internet searching for women who had been through it. I was desperate to find someone, anyone, who could relate to what I was feeling. Someone to tell me that the depression and hopelessness were normal. That it wasn't my fault. That I wasn't broken forever," the post read.

Claire soon found out that she was not alone in this heartbreaking experience.

"I found a community of women who shared my exact experience. Who were open and vulnerable about miscarriage, something that isn't often or openly discussed. It breaks my heart to think that losing a baby feels like something we have to keep to ourselves. Why is it any different than the death of a loved one? How is it any less meaningful?" Claire wrote.

Claire Holt on the red carpet in Hollywood. Picture: Getty

"Here is what I have learned as I begin to crawl out of the dark hole: support is everything. I could not have survived this without the unconditional love of my partner. Despite his pain, he was my rock and my safety net. I will never know how to thank him. I also found that opening up to people is crucial. As soon as I told my story, almost everyone I spoke to told me theirs - their own, their wife's, their sister's. So many people go through it and understand the breadth of pain, yet so few people talk about it," the post continued.

Claire explained that a blog post, written by The Man Repeller's Leandra Cohen, really captured the emotional rollercoaster that she's been through with her miscarriage.

"To anyone out there who has been through a miscarriage, I understand you. I share every bit of your pain and you are not alone. Please be kind to yourself and I hope that you will be comfortable sharing your story too," she finished.

The post has been liked over 790,000 times and there have been close to 18,000 comments - a lot of them praising Claire for her honesty and showing their support.

It's clear that sharing her story has helped a lot of other women who have also been through the same devastating loss.

Claire announced her engagement to Andrew Joblon in December.

If you feel like you need support call Beyond Blue to speak to a trained counsellor on 1300 22 4636 or Lifeline on 13 11 14. You can also get help for miscarriage, stillbirth and newborn loss from Sands Australia 1300 072 637.