LESSONS: Cr Kerry Silver apologised to the CCC for not reading up on all her obligations to the ECQ.

IPSWICH councillor Kerry Silver appeared before the CCC hearing and admitted she failed to read documents outlining the basic rules of running a local government election campaign.

The Division 3 councillor appeared flustered when probed about donations to her campaign but said she was happy to resubmit donation declarations.

When asked whether she read a package from the electoral commission outlining her responsibilities as a candidate, she admitted she looked up some information online but failed to read the entire document.

"I should have taken further time to have read those (electoral commission) documents," she said.

"I've made a mistake and I apologise for that."

Cr Silver was presented with a copy of her disclosure return and asked whether she was aware of obligations of candidates regarding their returns.

"No." she replied.

"But I have been made aware of that recently."

Cr Silver said she was now aware that she needed to provide more information in her disclosure.

"I can see with JJ Investrment Trust I needed to provide further information on that and I am happy to submit an amended return on that and anything that doesn't comply," she said.

Cr Silver was quizzed by the CCC about whether she considered she was an independent and was asked a series of questions about her Labor Party connections. She said she made it known on her campaign paraphernalia that she was an ALP member.

She was questioned at length about sharing a how to vote card with Cr Paul Tully and Mayor Paul Pisasale at the Kruger State School booth which borders Division 2 and 3.

"This had been done as a triplicate in previous election campaigns (by former councillor Victor Attwood) and for efficiency purposes and environmentally you are not producing a number of different documents," she said when asked why that was done.

"There are usually 4000 voters that are going through that booth so for efficiency I had my own workers giving out just one card."

Cr Silver said she did not consider that the joint card was evidence of a group, nor promoting other candidate's election. The QT will continue coverage of the CCC hearing when Blair MP Shayne Neumann and Cr Kylie Stoneman appear tomorrow.