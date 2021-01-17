‘I’ve lost everything’: Car, $20,000 worth of items stolen

Lauren Peell's Blacksoil home was broken into with $20,000 in tools and camping gear stolen along with other items. Her Holden Commodore ute was also taken.

Lauren Peell's Blacksoil home was broken into with $20,000 in tools and camping gear stolen along with other items. Her Holden Commodore ute was also taken.

AN Ipswich woman whose home was ransacked and car stolen over the weekend said she has “lost everything” and doesn’t know where to turn to next.

Mental health support worker Lauren Peell left her Blacksoil home at 6pm on Friday and returned early on Saturday morning to find it had been broken into.

The 34-year-old said her 2012 Holden Commodore SV6 ute was stolen, as was a motorbike and a shed full of tools and camping gear worth an estimated $20,000.

Lauren Peell's 2012 Holden Commodore SV6 was stolen from her Blacksoil home on Friday night or Saturday morning. A hard lid and twin exhausts have been added since this photo was taken and the registration is 742SXN.

Thieves also gained entry into the house and stole other items including phones, tablets, jewellery, shoes and a television.

Security cameras were pulled down during the break-in and the rest of the security system including the hard drive and monitors were also snatched.

Keys to her second car were taken but the car itself wasn’t so Ms Peell has moved it to another property to keep it safe.

She has rented the house since May last year.

“They’ve ransacked my room and taken everything,” she said.

“Everything is gone.

“I’m not insured. I’ve got nothing. They took absolutely everything.”

She realised something was wrong when she arrived at the front gate on Saturday morning and the chain and padlock had been removed.

Ms Peell said it could only have been removed with a grinder or with the key.

“I burst into tears,” she said.

“I got home and just went ‘where is my ute?’.

“I was just crying. I’m scared, shaken and just beside myself.

“I’ve got my bed and my clothes and a big mess to clean up. That’s it.”

Police confirmed investigations are continuing into the incident and no arrests have been made yet.

If you have any information, contact Policelink or Crime Stoppers.

