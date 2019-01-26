'I've just been happy': Beloved teacher humbled by OAM

HUMBLE: For service to education, Ipswich resident Maria Stevenson has been recognised with an Order of Australia Medal.

HUMBLE: For service to education, Ipswich resident Maria Stevenson has been recognised with an Order of Australia Medal. Cordell Richardson

THE daughter of Spanish migrants who became the first in her family to go to university has dedicated her life to enriching education for others.

Maria Stevenson had two goals in life; to learn science and become a teacher.

A lifetime of work would result in Mrs Stevenson being awarded an Order of Australia Medal for service to education.

For 40 years, she was a teacher at Ipswich Girls' Grammar School.

"It was a wonderful school,” she said.

She was a senior teacher at the school, specialising in biology and mathematics, before joining the school board and becoming a co-ordinator.

Only once had Mrs Stevenson questioned a career change.

"I can still remember the head of science coming to me and saying nobody has the experience. We need somebody to teach Year 6,” she said.

"I said you've got to be joking... you want me top teach Year 6?

"I was so scared.”

Her fear was unfounded, with the younger generation giving Mrs Stevenson a new thrill in the classroom.

"It turned out to be wonderful,” she said.

"They are still open, when you're little you ask questions... they want to know everything.”

That curiosity of students returned recently when the grandmother took up work as a teacher at the University of the 3rd Age; a place for older people to come and study.

Decades after she started her teaching career, Mrs Stevenson's skills are still so respected, she has a waiting list of people to join her class.

Her resilience and drive to teach others continued despite her being diagnosed with polio, aged 10.

That disability has failed to change her drive to make the world a better and more educated place.

"The wonderful thing is the support I've always had,” she said.

The warm trademark personality of a carer won't affect her humble approach; even with OAM inserted after her name.

"There are so many people who have done so much more, so much more,” Mrs Stevenson insists.

"I've had a privileged life because I've been so happy.”

She met her husband, Charles, now a retired Ipswich GP, at university.

The couple lived and grew their family in Ipswich over several decades.

When Mrs Stevenson stopped teaching full-time at Ipswich Girls' Grammar, she felt a need to give back.

"I went to Red Cross, helping old people in homes,” she said.

"I also teach migrants English in Ipswich.

"The important thing is education.”