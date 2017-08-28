'I've had a gutful': Hanson's Sunrise blow-up

PAULINE Hanson and Sarah Hanson-Young went head-to-head in a furious debate about immigration this morning, with the One Nation leader insisting Australians had "had a gutful of it".

Senator Hanson told Sunrise Australians were "fed up" with criminal foreigners, adding: "They come out here peddle their drugs, commit their crimes and yet we still put up with it? No, I've had a gutful of it and so have most Australians."

In a blitz on immigrant crime, more than 2800 criminals born overseas have been deported, it emerged today. Asked if she agreed with the move, Greens Senator Hanson-Young said: "Each case needs to be taken individually and that's why you have a court system.

The One Nation leader and Sarah Hanson-Young exchanged bitter words about foreigners in Australia. Channel 7

"Some of these people have been here pretty much all their life, a lot of New Zealanders who have come here as young children, have grown up in this country, educated in this country - and if they're now committing crimes, in some respects Australia has to take responsibility for this."

But Senator Hanson broke in: "Hang on a minute, no, we don't have to take responsibility for this. People need to take responsibility for their own actions and I'm sick and tired of people being in this country who should not be here committing crimes, costing the taxpayers thousands if not millions of dollars and our jails are overflowing."

Senator Hanson-Young accused her of "running a fear campaign about people who come here" and said there were "different groups of people and there are different circumstances".

Senator Hanson-Young said Senator Hanson was ‘running a fear campaign’. Channel 7

But the frustrated One Nation Senator replied: "This is not a fear campaign, these are criminals."

The pair then tackled the news that asylum-seekers brought to Australia from Nauru and Manus Island for medical treatment will have their welfare entitlements cut from today and eventually be sent back.

Senator Hanson-Young said the "hardest part" was the 50 children who have been born in Australian hospitals and will be sent into "atrocious conditions" in Nauru, at a cost of half a million dollars per person to taxpayers.

But her counterpart retorted: "Those people that are born here are not Australian citizens, they belong with their parents. Their parents are not eligible to stay in Australia, they go back to the detention centres. The immigration department have made it quite clear, these people will not find an easy way to come to Australia."

She said the clean-up needed to start in "our own backyard", in rural and regional areas where towns were dying, unemployment rife and young people addicted to drugs.

"I'm not like you, travelled around the world and go over to the Mediterranean, those places, and worry about the refugees there," she told the Greens Senator. "I've got too many people who are homeless in this country who are on drugs, who are destitute, they are my first responsibility."

Senator Hanson-Young fired back: "You're a very tricky politician Pauline, you're a very good politician."