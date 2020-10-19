Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
David Richard Neil was over double the limit when he was drove from the Sunshine Coast to the Gold Coast.
David Richard Neil was over double the limit when he was drove from the Sunshine Coast to the Gold Coast.
Crime

‘I’ve got nothing’: Drink driver 76km over speed limit

lucy rutherford
19th Oct 2020 6:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A drink-driver who sped past police at 146km/h in a 70km zone was told by a magistrate he was lucky he didn’t kill anyone.

David Richard Neil was more than twice the legal limit when he drove from the Sunshine Coast to the Gold Coast to visit family.

Man smashed in head by beam at Coast work site

Driver high on drugs crashes into parked cars

Police prosecutor Amanda Brewer told Maroochydore Magistrates Court a police officer detected Neil driving at 146km/h in a 70km zone at Merrimac on August 20.

“When questioned as to why he was travelling at the speed, he said ‘I’ve got nothing, I’ve got no excuse for going that fast’.”

The court heard Neil returned a reading of 0.117.

Senior Constable Brewer said with the combination of speed and alcohol it was fortunate no one was hurt.

Neil pleaded guilty to two charges, including drink-driving and speeding in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Monday.

The court heard Neil had a previous drink driving offence.

Self represented, Neil told the court a family member in New Zealand had passed away at that time and he was unable to get back because of the travel restrictions.

“It was just a completely stupid thing to do,” he said.

Neil said he was seeking counselling.

“I’m willing to do whatever it is that I need to do to rehabilitate for my actions,” he said.

Magistrate Rod Madsen said it was lucky Neil didn’t kill himself or someone else.

“Your ability to drive a motor vehicle would have been severely compromised by the amount of alcohol in your system,” he said.

Mr Madsen fined him $2145 and disqualified him from driving for 10 months.

drink driving charge maroochydore magistrates court speeding charge sunshine coast crime rate sunshine coast drink drivers
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man yells at magistrates, storms out of Gatton court

        Premium Content Man yells at magistrates, storms out of Gatton court

        Crime A Lockyer Valley man has yelled at a magistrate in Gatton Court today then stormed out of the building.

        Retro diner rocks Elvis-inspired milkshake

        Premium Content Retro diner rocks Elvis-inspired milkshake

        Business Alcoholic milkshakes, frappés and a huge range of cocktails have landed on the menu...

        Detailed investigation into PFAS contamination released

        Premium Content Detailed investigation into PFAS contamination released

        News Details from the detailed investigation into PFAS contamination at RAAF Base...

        Walker lay injured while hero dog ran for help

        Premium Content Walker lay injured while hero dog ran for help

        News A woman who lost control of her car and hit a pedestrian has received a suspended...