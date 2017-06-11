'Being shot at isn't the hardest thing I've faced'

HELP IS HERE: Lifeline has started a new challenge where they are focusing on the high rate of male suicides.

A NEW campaign has been launched by Lifeline Australia to highlight the life-saving importance of open and non-judgmental conversations about suicide.

Lifeline chief executive Pete Shmigel said the Our Toughest Challenge Yet campaign focused on the national suicide emergency and its impact on Australian men and their families.

"With suicides rising to 10-year-plus high levels and six Australian men taking their own lives every day, the Our Toughest Challenge Yet campaign showcases the strength of people who have come through the other side of immense personal challenges," Mr Shmigel said.

"We know from our more than 850,000 interactions across our 24/7 crisis support services each year that reaching out when you're struggling can be one of the toughest actions someone can take - it shows real courage.

"And while we have a wonderful culture of mateship in Australia, outdated ideas about stoicism and masculinity mean we often don't reach out to our friends and loved ones during tough times.

"So if you're struggling with your relationship, finances, job or general health and well-being, I strongly encourage you to reach out to a mate, a loved one or support service like Lifeline. It might be tough, but it also might be the best thing you can do."

Reaching out for help is exactly what ex-army officer Dennis Maddock did.

He called Lifeline due to pressures at work and trouble in his relationship.

"I've been shot at, I've ran into fires ... but in terms of mental health?

"It's the hardest thing I've ever faced," Mr Maddock said.

Phone 131114 or visit www.lifeline.org.au/gethelp.