Ivanka roasted over election ’hypocrisy’

Ivanka Trump is being roasted for double standards after she celebrated a late election result that went her father's way.

The state of Alaska is notoriously slow to count, but nobody really expected Joe Biden to win in the Republican stronghold.

However, a result was finally reached there overnight, with Donald Trump winning by a comfortable margin, some eight days after election day.

The news was tweeted by the Associated Press and quickly recirculated by the President's daughter and adviser, who added a message of gratitude to Alaskan voters.

"President Trump and Senate Republicans win Alaska, overwhelmingly and by a massive 20 point spread!" she wrote.

RELATED: Melania Trump ditches FLOTUS tradition

"Put AK in the books for @realDonaldTrump! Congratulations Senator @DanSullivan_AK!

Thank you Alaska!"

The state is only worth three electoral votes, so it doesn't affect the outcome of the election in any way.

Critics pointed out her comments represented a double standard after her father has cast serious doubts on the validity of the late results coming through in the election.

BREAKING: President Trump and Senate Republicans win Alaska, overwhelmingly and by a massive 20 point spread!



Put AK in the books for @realDonaldTrump! Congratulations Senator @DanSullivan_AK!



Thank you Alaska! 🇺🇸 https://t.co/pr7Gz0S7q1 — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) November 11, 2020

RELATED: Secret service plan to forcibly remove Trump

He and his inner circle - including Ms Trump - have repeatedly said the media "do not get to call" the election, as they mount legal challenges to contest the results in crucial battleground states.

In response to Ivanka's tweet, critics said it appears it's fine if those late results go the President's way, but it's "rigged" if they are a win for the Democrats.

Not only that, the source she retweeted, AP, has already called the election for Joe Biden.

"I thought the news media can't call elections, Ivanka. Can you please tweet me when you figure out WTF you're talking about," US media personality Andy Cohen wrote in response.

"Ivanka celebrates the news media's Alaska projection after days of Republicans claiming that the news media cannot determine the outcome of elections," MSNBC producer, Kyle Griffin wrote.

Here are some of the other responses.

Trump: Since when can the media call the election?!?



Ivanka: https://t.co/kHjFXw6NRL — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) November 11, 2020

Only 50% of the vote is in...what happened to your "count all the votes" pic.twitter.com/sJSUAkxr5A — Zephyr1701 RN🖖 (@zephyr1701) November 11, 2020

Since we are using AP as a source.... pic.twitter.com/AHgIMYPH1F — KSamoun (@KSamoun1) November 11, 2020

Ms Trump appears to be standing firmly by her father's side as he faces pressure to concede.

"Every legally cast vote should be counted. Every illegally cast vote should not. This should not be controversial," she wrote in recent days.

"This is not a partisan statement - free and fair elections are the foundation of our democracy."

After Mr Trump's defeat, it is already being predicted that she may be gearing up for a crack at the presidency herself in 2024.

The 39-year-old has served as Mr Trump's adviser since 2017 along with her husband Jared Kushner.

In her role, the mother-of-three has focused on the education and economic empowerment of women and their families as well as job creation and economic growth through workforce development, skills training and entrepreneurship.

A Facebook page entitled "Ivanka for President 2024" has emerged, and many Republican supporters reportedly want to see a member of the Trump family take on Mr Biden again in 2024, with Ivanka and Donald Jr the favourites if their father rules himself out of the race.

RELATED: Election tampering claims fall apart

RELATED: 'An embarrassment' - Biden slams Trump

Australian National University marketing lecturer Andrew Hughes told news.com.au Ms Trump's actions in the wake of the election debacle provided a huge clue about her presidential plans.

"She is probably the best of the Trumps to make a run in future - she's young and she's got a cutting-edge image the Republicans would like to portray," he said, adding her gender, social media savvy and celebrity status would give her a significant edge.

"There's a trend in politics around the world towards celebrity politicians - people desire a leader with charisma, whether they are on the left or right or anything in between.

"With career politicians who rise through the union movement or business lobby groups, we don't know who they are until they are suddenly thrust upon us at an election, but celebrity politicians are a more modern way of engaging and we feel like we already know them as they are more accessible."

- with Alexis Carey

Originally published as Ivanka roasted over election 'hypocrisy'