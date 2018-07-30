Your chance to meet INXS founding member in Ipswich

MUST SEE: Kirk Pengilly will be in Ipswich next month to share his experiences with members of the Ipswich business community.

MUST SEE: Kirk Pengilly will be in Ipswich next month to share his experiences with members of the Ipswich business community. Kate O'Neill

AN AUSTRALIAN music legend is coming to Ipswich.

How would you like the chance to hear the story of the rise of INXS direct from the mouth of someone who lived and breathed it?

As a founding member of the band that conquered the world, Kirk Pengilly will be in Ipswich next month to share his experiences with members of the Ipswich business community, all as part of the first event for members of QT Club.

Kirk was there from the very start, starting the band in 1977 which was then known as The Farriss Brothers. Enter new lead singer Michael Hutchence, and the seeds were set for a band that in the late 1980s conquered the world, winning multiple awards and selling out Wembley Stadium.

He moved to Sydney in 1966 and became best friends with fellow band member Tim Farriss. Their first band Guinness, formed in 1971, was a high school band in which Pengilly was the principal songwriter and lead singer.

Kirk plays saxophone, guitar and also performs as a backing vocalist.

But there's more to this Australian legend who has managed to stay the test time, unlike so many others in this fickle industry.

Now he inspires others.

As a QT Club member, you can hear Kirk at the Ipswich Civic Centre while enjoying a two-course meal and drinks while finding great networking opportunities.

Over the coming months there will be more guests a part of the QT Club events, including health guru Michelle Bridges, magician Cosentino and a man with an incredible story to share, Sebastian Terry, known around the world for #100Things.

Not only will you get to hear from these inspirational people in their field, but you'll also get your marketing, networking and advertising taken care of, just a few of the benefits of being a QT Club member.

