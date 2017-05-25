IT'S WAR: Taxi drivers to make election a battle ground

THE war raging between taxi drivers and ride sharing company Uber will be a major election issue, Taxi Council Queensland says.

The State Government passed new legislation yesterday that requires Uber driver to hold an annual licence.

But Taxi Queensland CEO Benjamin Walsh has labelled the new rules "bad policy for Queensland" saying an uneven playing field in the personalised transport space had now enshrined in law.

It comes as Uber drivers in Ipswich surge as more residents begin using the drive-sharing app at home.

Mr Wash said the State Government had yet again proven its lack of knowledge and foresight and has let down over 16,000 small business operators, millions of Queenslanders and vulnerable sectors like the disabled community.

"The Government has also turned its back on people in wheelchairs and on minimum working conditions for drivers in the personalised transport sector," Mr Walsh said.

He said the message to small business was clear; "Cut corners in order to cut costs so that consumers can save a buck at the expense of workers and the most vulnerable in the community."

"I hope the Premier and Government are happy that they have compromised the wellbeing and safety of Queenslanders by ensuring booked hire services are under no obligation to implement any safety and service standards."

He also said despite the setback, the fight would go on, pledging to ensure that "every MP who does not support good legislation and common sense transport at the next election will have a fight on their hands".

TCQ members have funded the council to target every seat in Queensland at the next state election.

"We will move heaven and earth to ensure that in the lead up to the election, every Queenslander knows how this government has treated small business and that no industry is safe," Mr Walsh said.

"Legislation can be changed and we will fight until the right legislation is passed. Do not underestimate our resolve."