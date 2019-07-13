'It's vital': Where you can get your baby seat fitted free

SAFETY: Luke Abercrombie from Transurban, YMCA's Bec Andlemac, Rosanne May from Kidsafe and Charis Mullen MP with well-fitted baby Evie.

FIRST-time parents in Greater Springfield will be offered free car seat or baby capsule fittings under a newly-funded community initiative.

The program, run through the YMCA Springfield Lakes Community Centre is being funded by a Transurban community grant with additional financial support from Member for Jordan Charis Mullen.

YMCA Springfield Lakes Community Centre manager Bec Andlemac said the service would make car seat fittings easily accessible.

"In the past, members of our community have needed to travel more than 30 minutes to access a professional fitting service," she said.

A KidSafe Queensland fitter will be attend the YMCA fortnightly on a Saturday to fit child car seats.

Transurban Queensland head of technology Luke Abercrombie said the initiative helped to keep the most precious cargo safe.

"Our road safety partner NeuRA has conducted research showing that correctly installed child car seats can reduce the risk of serious injury by up to 70 per cent," he said.

Ms Mullen said having your baby car seat or capsule properly fitted meant ensuring your baby is getting the full protective effect of the car seat.

"I am encouraging soon-to-be parents in our community to take advantage of this fantastic new initiative and book in for a fitting," she said. Contact YMCA Springfield to make a booking.