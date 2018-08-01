'Its values changed': Labor councillor resigns from party

Councillor Kylie Stoneman has resigned from the Labor Party.

COUNCILLOR Kylie Stoneman has cancelled her Labor Party membership weeks before she and her colleagues are dismissed by the State Government.

Cr Stoneman, a former Labor staffer for Shayne Neumann and active party member, handed in her membership this month.

She said it was "really difficult" to leave the party after 10 years.

"Fairness equality and social justice are three of my most important values," she said.

"I believed the Labor Party shared those values.

"I'm heartbroken a Labor government now seeks to dismiss me despite the fact I've done nothing wrong and have represented my community.

"While my values have remained, it is clear the Labor Party has changed and I can no longer be a member."

Cr Stoneman said her local party members were supportive of keeping councillors in their roles.

Other card-carrying Labor councillors and staff are considering their futures.

The QT understands acting mayor and former Member for Ipswich West Wayne Wendt is actively considering his future in the party.

Ipswich Mayor Andrew Antoniolli's membership to the party was cancelled after he was charged with seven counts of fraud in May.

He denies wrongdoing.

Separately, in her submission to the committee considering the council's dismissal, Councillor and former Labor state treasurer Cheryl Bromage questioned the Labor values of Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe and his colleagues.

"Many members of the house ran on a platform to stamp out Work Choices which was designed to dispense with unfair dismissal laws," she wrote.

"Currently they are also out there promoting the Change the Rules campaign where they are pushing for job security."

Special legislation to dismiss the council is due in mid-August.