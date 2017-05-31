Ipswich Cup ravers shaping up for beach party

Ipswich Turf Club general manager Brett Kitching enjoys the view setting up for last year's Ipswich Cup. Preparations are well underway for this year's Ipswich Cup meeting on June 17.

A BEACH party in the middle of winter "a hundred miles from the nearest beach''. It could only happen in Ipswich.

However, that strange but innovative offering typifies the thinking that has made the Ipswich Cup meeting one of the most popular race days in Australia.

With the latest Cup Day on June 17, Ipswich Turf Club general manager Brett Kitching confidently backs his committee's decision to set up a Lazy Bear Beach Party area with a hut and palm trees in front of the main viewing terrace.

"We've developed a bit of a reputation for doing unique, oddball things on Ipswich Cup Day,'' Kitching said.

"And that (the beach party) is this years.

"It's actually had quite a strong response.''

The beach party package caters for people aged 30-50 who want a more relaxed, less dressy day, "lazy scene'' in a prime viewing location.

"The reason is, not just here but everywhere, there are fewer people coming into the general public and more people wanting a package (with everything included),'' Kitching said.

As marquees are already going up at the turf club, the beach scene will take shape in the week before the Cup.

Kitching said such initiatives had already attracted a keen interest from national broadcaster Sky Racing.

"There are people around the country that are looking at what you're doing with this race because you've got a reputation for doing something a little bit different each year,'' he said.

That includes interstate racegoers and New Zealanders, who have been regularly involved on Cup Day.

"It is a nationally known event,'' Kitching said of Ipswich's big day at Bundamba.

Preparing for his 13th consecutive Cup as general manager and 40th as a racing fan, Kitching is happy to see Ipswich recognised for attracting the biggest crowds in Queensland - around the 18,000-20,000 range in previous years.

The total prizemoney being offered this year is $850,000, including $175,000 for the Cup and $150,000 for the Eye Liner Stakes.

While the Stradbroke Handicap offers $1.25 million to be Queensland's leading prizemoney race day, the Ipswich Cup attracts the biggest crowds in the state.

"Brisbane says 'we're all about the best racing, it's not so much the community' but you look at the other provincial areas like Toowoomba and Sunny Coast, and their big days they are only getting two or three thousand people - Caloundra Cup and Weetwood Day,'' he said.

"Even the Prime Minister's Cup down at the Gold Coast, they get three or four thousand people to the day.

"To see what happens here, it is the community. It is the support from the wider community.''

Ipswich is again on target for another crowd close to 20,000.