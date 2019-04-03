It's time to deliver: Ipswich Eagles launch new season

AUSSIE RULES: After the torment of two consecutive grand final defeats, Ipswich Eagles stalwart Kym Mansell has adopted a motivational slogan this year.

"It's time to deliver,'' Mansell said, preparing for Ipswich's QFA Division 3 season-opener against Jindalee at Limestone Park on Saturday.

Ipswich has achieved great results in recent years, producing more consistent performances and setting higher standards.

However, last year's 104-63 grand final defeat to Carrara still hurts following a similar feeling a year earlier.

"We've lost two in a row so there's no excuses any more,'' the head coach said.

With that driving him and his team, Mansell is excited about the 32-strong senior squad that has taken shape since training started in November.

"The team will look fairly new but in saying that, we've kept our core group,'' Mansell said. "Inside that core group, we have got another core group of about eight players under the age of 23.

"It's about building our young group up as well.''

Those younger players will be led by dependable duo Chris Devlin and last year's best and fairest player Matthew Sheridan.

Devlin and Sheridan have been appointed co-captains this season.

"They get along well with each other plus we thought we'd go a different way this year with that,'' Mansell said.

Mansell was yet to announce other players in Ipswich's 2019 leadership group.

Other Eagles regulars back in Ipswich colours include Keith Brick, Justin Cummings, Nick Barling, Jordan Godfrey and Tayne Pilsbury.

After losing some players from last year's grand final side, Mansell was comfortable with the talent recruited for a new season.

Among the newcomers, or former Eagles player returning, are Fraser Bishop, Isaac Collihole, Jarrod Prakelt, Joel Mcgregor, Josh Barkman, Josh Spicer, Matt Whitlock, Mitch Starkey, Nick Kennedy, Damon Cooper, Sam Makins, Zan Miller, Kapun Morris and Henry Armour.

The Eagles' additions bring a variety of youth skills, future promise and seasoned performers.

Nick Kennedy is the son of another Ipswich stalwart Mark, well known around club circles as "Kanga''.

Mansell expected some of the newcomers to make their debuts on Saturday.

Ipswich's pre-season included three trial games with a mixture of top team and Reserve graders.

"I'm very happy,'' Mansell said, concentrating on coaching after a 300 plus game career.

"The only thing I'm not happy about is the stress that I have to decide who plays and who doesn't.

"It's good and it's bad . . . trying to pick the right team and make everybody happy as well.''

Jindalee is a new side that last year played in the Friday night competition.

Ipswich's opening QFA match at 4.45pm on Saturday follows the Reserves clash and women's game from 1pm.

Game day

QFA Division 3 Rd 1: Saturday (4.45pm) - Ipswich Eagles v Jindalee at Mark Marsh Oval.

The Eagles Reserves play at 2.30pm after the Eagles Division 2 women's match at 1pm.