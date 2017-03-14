OPINION: Confront The Park's horrendous past

THERE'S no hiding from the fact The Park has a dark, mysterious and fascinating history but underneath the hype is the very real story of real people.

Their experiences should not be reduced to a joke for the amusement of some stupid, or curious people, who think trespassing at an active mental health facility is appropriate.

Nor should their story be locked in a vault and hidden from the public, present and future.

I'm doubtful any amount of threats, or emotional pleas, will keep people away from a facility that houses such a significant part of Queensland's history.

The old asylum buildings are heritage listed, but no money has been allocated to restore them.

Instead they sit rotting, attracting tourists in the middle of the night.

Why doesn't the Queensland Government, and other State Governments, just confront their own past?

Trying to hide these historical facilities away is not a case of out of sight, out of mind.

Restore these buildings and tell the stories of the people who suffered there, the people who worked and conducted research there.

No matter how unpleasant, it is a part of our past.

Let's stop pretending it's not.