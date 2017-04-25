It's time to choose kinder options

TODAY we are so lucky to be able to make kinder choices with innovative, cruelty-free products such as soy, almond, rice, coconut, oat milks, yogurt, spreads, cheese and ice-cream, which are full of essential nutrients and have loads of fibre, for digestive health.

(QT, April 21) After learning of the cruelty involved to innocent cows and their calves, many consumers are looking for sustainable, healthier, kinder options. No-one buys non-animal milk in confusion. Plants have no nervous systems, so pain is not the issue some people make it. It is time to ditch unsustainable dairy products.

DIANE CORNELIUS Seacliff Park