It’s time to brighten up a battling family’s Christmas

Christmas is going to be tough for many families this year, which means it is as important as ever the Queensland Times Adopt a Family campaign is able to deliver some festive cheer where it is needed most.

Every year registered charities and welfare agencies step up to support struggling families, but in 2020 the challenge has been intensified with so many people impacted by job losses, financial stress and isolation.

The Queensland Times is proud to launch the Adopt A Family 2020 campaign and

connect those who want to help with those who need a helping hand.

This campaign has been running for more than 25 years and it’s a tradition we are determined to maintain.

Editor Andrew Korner said he was proud to launch this year’s campaign.

“Those who can afford to give a little at this time can have a huge impact on those who are facing a bleak Christmas,” he said.

“Every year we hear stories about how these hampers of non-perishable food and toys can lift the spirits of parents who just can’t afford to make the day special for their kids.

Today the QT is publishing a list of families the associated charities know are in need of support. Readers can choose a family they want to adopt.

Vivien Bull, general manager of UnitingCare Queensland – one of the charities the QT is working with this year, said now was the time for the community to rally around.

“This year has been a difficult year for many people in our community, with increased pressure on families who were already vulnerable and accessing support services from UnitingCare Queensland well before the pandemic,” she said.

“It is with the most sincere gratitude that we thank the community for rallying around and changing the lives of these families. Thank you.”

Here’s how you can help our Adopt a Family appeal this year

To adopt a family, contact the charity on the number published with the list of families and register your details.

All hampers are to be delivered to the nominated drop-off points and from there the charities will hand them over to the families in time for Christmas Day. Hampers can contain non-perishable goods, and toys suitable for the ages listed.

No alcohol or perishable food can be included.

No families will be identified at any stage, however they will be listed by gender and age so adoptees can know just a little about what the family might need (for example the list might include mum, dad, kids aged 10, 8 and 2).