Woman slams dad for not giving her handouts

A WOMAN in her twenties has been described as a "grabby, bitter child" after she whined about her wealthy parents not giving her money online.

The UK woman, known only as junpinline, recently posted her complaints on the popular parenting site Mumsnet.

Her biggest concern was the fact her parents hadn't volunteered to help her cover the cost of upgrading to a new house.

"My parents are quite wealthy; they have a large house with no mortgage, fancy holidays a few times a year, spend loads on clothes and meals and cars and socialising. My dad works but mother doesn't," she posted.

"Recently they came into a large sum of money and are busy spending it on new furniture, redecorating, cars etc.

"I have two sisters and we are all in our twenties. Our parents have never given any of us any money. I bought a house two years ago and saved for years, my parents contributed by buying me a kettle."

The woman continued, explaining: "I'm currently trying to sell the house and I'm going to be a few thousand short for a deposit on a new house," she wrote.

"I'm struggling hard to save this and my parents know. In the meantime they've just bought another new car and are going abroad next week.

"They always expect expensive gifts at Christmas etc. Am I being unreasonable to be starting to resent them for this?"

The conundrum attracted a huge outpouring of criticism on the site, with commenters like ShellyBoobs posting: "It's their money, not yours! Christ. You sound like a grabby, bitter child" and Whatshallidonowpeople writing: "They don't owe you money. You sound very greedy."

However, the post divided the forum, with many other posters siding with the woman and accusing her parents of being "selfish" and "stingy".

Offthebandwagonagain posted: "Your parents are tight-fisted and mean. Remember this when they are old and grey!" and Busybusybust added: "I find it astonishing that parents don't help their children out when they have the means to do so. I would give my children a deposit in a heartbeat, if I was able to."

Many others advised the woman to talk about her financial woes with her parents and directly ask for a loan before complaining about them.

Of course, debates surrounding the pros and cons of adult children expecting to buy houses through the "bank of mum and dad" are nothing new - and as Australia's housing market gets increasingly expensive, we can expect to hear more and more on the topic.

According to international housing affordability think tank Demographia, Australia's five biggest cities have "severely unaffordable" housing markets.

Sydney ranked second worst behind Hong Kong, with house prices almost 13 times higher than the median household income.

Last year, financial comparison site Mozo.com.au revealed nearly one-third of potential home buyers depended on financial help from their parents, with most NSW buyers relying on close to $90,000.

Mozo's finance data showed the "bank of mum and dad" was now the nation's fifth-largest lender, behind the big four banks.