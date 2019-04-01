It's the perfect time to be in the 'booming' baby business

DR Rachel Green can't imagine herself getting any busier than she is at the moment but knows things are only going to ramp up in the next ten years.

The obstetrician and gynaecologist has been in private practice in Ipswich since 2009 and delivers about 150 babies a year, from a mix of private patients and patients who have exceeded the wait time in the public system.

With the population in the Ipswich set to jump from 365,000 to 533,000 in the next ten years, that equals a lot of newborns - a rise of 11,397 to a total 39,845 in the 0-4 age group.

Dr Green's Ipswich practice is basically booked up for the next three months and a good chunk of her clients come from RAAF Base Amberley, with defence personnel covered by private health cover.

"Reforms with private health have pushed a lot of our patients out of the market,” she said.

"But we've been pretty stable (in Ipswich). For us that reflects our local growth in the community (has made up for) the drop in private health insurance clients.”

She initially worked as a staff specialist in Ipswich Hospital.

"I did a stint as a registrar in 2001,” she said.

"At that stage there were four registrars, three consultants and we were delivering 1500 babies a year.

"It's very close to 3000 (now). In about 20 years we've doubled our growth.”

Demographer Bernard Salt said the 2020s will be a great time to be in the bub business.

"The entire millennial generation that for the last 15 years or so might have been living at home, or in student digs or inner city apartments are moving into family formations and Ipswich delivers the place for that,” he said.

"The baby business is going to boom. If you're an obstetrician based in Ipswich, you should be making a motzah.

"Infant welfare, child health facilities, hospitals and gynaecological services would do well out there.”

Dr Green was wary any expansion of her business, by bringing on other specialists, could limit the personalised service that had made her so successful.

She had considered bringing in a model used commonly in Brisbane that would introduce a larger team of midwives to do visits and take a bit of pressure off from her day-to-day work.

But she believe there was ample space for other specialists in the field to establish themselves in Ipswich to meet the demand.

"Defence is our number one referring client,” she said.

"They are our number one provider and that is going to increase massively (as the Amberley base grows).”

But she is certain of one thing for the next ten years.

"It will be busy,” she laughed.

"It's interesting time for our region.”