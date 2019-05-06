‘Something I’ll learn from’: Wines keen to make statement

Ollie Wines gets a spray from Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley at quarter-time of the loss to Collingwood. Picture: JULIAN SMITH (AAP).

Ollie Wines has vowed to learn from his Collingwood horror show and make a Showdown statement as he leads Port Adelaide into battle in a derby for the first time.

Visibly distressed on the interchange bench after a late turnover cost the Power a goal in the 39-point loss to the Magpies last Friday, a "frustrated'' Wines said he was keen to make amends against the Crows and be a leader who is "strong and pretty bold''.

Crow co-captain Taylor Walker and Port Adelaide co-captain Ollie Wines at Variety ahead of Showdown 46. Picture SARAH REED

"I was frustrated with my game and how I led the boys on the night but it's something I'll learn from,'' the powerhouse midfielder said of his error-riddled 28-disposal performance.

"We weren't able to impact the team early on when the game was on the line, and by the time we started getting rolling the game was almost over.

"As players, we like to play in the big games, and it doesn't get any bigger than this.

"As captain of this proud club, to be running out in my first Showdown as captain will be something special."

Wines, 24, is in his first season as Port co-captain, along with Tom Jonas, who faces a fitness test on his strained calf after missing two consecutive games.

He was dirty on himself for his poor disposal efficiency against Collingwood and a couple of turnovers which cost his team goals, including a late one when he missed a handball to teammate Jarrod Lienert and the Pies capitalised to goal through Josh Thomas.

Ollie Wines an angry man at Marvel Stadium on Friday night. Picture: AAP Image/Julian Smith

Scott Lycett rucks against Collingwood gun Brodie Grundy. Picture: Michael Willson/AFL Photos

Wines went to the bench and could not hide his anger and disappointment.

"I turned the handball over and it resulted in an opposition goal, so I was just pretty frustrated," Wines said.

"Things were sort of tipping towards that all day, little things were going wrong and it just cultivated to that moment.

"I guess you've got to show a little bit of vulnerability at times but not overuse that.''

Wines had earlier copped a quarter-time spray - highlighted on television - from coach Ken Hinkley after the Collingwood midfield dominated to break to a matchwinning 45-point lead.

Ruckman Scott Lycett also was a target of Hinkley's anger.

"It's footy, you're going to cop a mouthful if you're not doing the right thing, and Scott and I in the first quarter weren't doing our thing for the team," Wines said.

"It does happen a lot in football, in moments like that, it's probably the best way of getting your point across.

"I dare say you see about one per cent of them, the other 99 per cent are hidden. In that case it was put on the TV."

Wines said he and Port had now moved on and were focused on squaring the Showdown ledger after the Crows took a slender 23-22 advantage by winning the last derby in round 20 last year by three points.

The clubs sit sixth (Adelaide) and seventh on the ladder with 4-3 records.