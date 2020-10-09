Denise Drysdale is undergoing surgery in hospital today after sustaining injuries on the set of Channel 7's new show Holey Moley.

Studio 10 entertainment reporter Craig Bennett, who is good friends with Drysdale, spoke about the incident on TV this morning and revealed that the veteran performer "took a tumble".

"She's wound up doing herself a terrible damage," he said. "She's in hospital now, she's going to be OK."

Denise Drysdale on Studio 10.

Studio 10 co-host Sarah Harris added that "she will have surgery today so it's serious".

It's unclear what role Drysdale has on Channel 7's Holey Moley which is currently being filmed in Queensland.

The extreme mini golf competition series, which will hit screens next year, will be hosted by Sonia Kruger with Matt Shirvington and US comedian Rob Riggle acting as commentators.

Golfing legend Greg Norman will also appear on the show via segments filmed in the US.

According to a Channel 7 press release: "Holey Moley sees mini golf lovers from around Australia competing head-to-head on the unparalleled, larger-than-life obstacle mini golf course. They'll face out-of-this-world putting and physical challenges while they attempt to complete the course and reach the daunting final hole.

Matt Shirvington, Rob Riggle and Sonia Kruger.

"Each episode, one winner will take home the 'Golden Putter' trophy and coveted Holey Moley plaid jacket. Then, in the Grand Final, the winners from every episode will face off for the chance to take home the $100,000 grand prize."

Originally published as 'It's serious': Denise Drysdale in hospital