'It's quite incredible': Fire repeats home's tragic history

How the Queensland Times reported the homestead fire of 1919. Contributed

IT WAS 99 years ago when a fierce fire claimed Alfred Cotton's original two-storey homestead at Hidden Vale.

In 1919, having lived in the house with his family for some years, Cotton saw the homestead burn down in a ferocious fire that claimed all but the detached kitchen.

A one-storey replacement homestead with verandas and stunning views was built by Murdo MacKenzie in 1938.

Yesterday, not far from the original location of Mr Cotton's first home, Spicers Retreat's marketing manager Kira Klein reported the devastating news that the homestead had again been destroyed by flames.

"It's quite incredible really,” she said.

"It's certainly very sad to have history repeat 99 years later but, like it did then, we will rebuild this one and keep Hidden Vale going for the community and guests,” she said.

Fire crews received the first reports of a structure fire about 4.15pm on Saturday.

It was brought under control with units remaining at the scene until 11.50pm dampening down hotspots.

The damage prompted an outpouring of emotion from the community.