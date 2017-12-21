Menu
It's out with the old and in with the new at Vinnies

VINNIES Queensland stores in Springfield, Ipswich, Redbank Plains, Fernvale and Sumner Park will eliminate the usage of single-use plastic bags, months ahead of the State Government deadline.

Vinnies, one of Queensland's best-known charitable organisations, will cease the use of single-use plastic bags from December 31 this year - six months before the actual ban on their use comes into place on July 1.

Vinnies will offer customers the chance to help the environment give back to the community by purchasing reusable enviro-bags for $1.

All funds raised will go towards community programs which include housing, homelessness support, mental health, emergency relief and material goods for families and individuals in need.

Vinnies Queensland's CEO Peter Maher said many Vinnies op-shops had already stopped the use of plastic bags.

"Vinnies shops already prevent thousands of tonnes of clothing and household items from going to landfill, and from December 31 we will be completely plastic bag free."

Ipswich Queensland Times
