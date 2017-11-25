QLD VOTES: It's One Nation's make or break election

YAY OR NAY: This election will either see Pauline Hanson's One Nation become a political force or fade away into irrelevancy.

YAY OR NAY: This election will either see Pauline Hanson's One Nation become a political force or fade away into irrelevancy. DAVE HUNT

THIS is a make or break election for Pauline Hanson, a political expert says.

Today's State Election won't just decide Queensland's Premier for the next three years, it will decide the fate of the controversial One Nation party.

Securing five or six seats could hand the party the platform it needs to become a powerful force in Queensland politics, if the elected members can unify and work together.

Failure to do so will likely be a nail in the coffin and the party will fade into irrelevancy.

Since Pauline Hanson managed to secure a seat in the Australian Senate at the 2016 double-dissolution election, the popularity of her self-named party has surged.

Polling has shown One Nation will be the main opponent for the major parties in some key seats across the state, including Ipswich.

At the final pre-election poll, One Nation was polling at 25 per cent in some seats but is expected to secure only 12 per cent of the primary vote across all 93 seats.

The three-party split provides the "perfect storm" for One Nation.

But political expert and commentator Dr Paul Williams says this is Pauline Hanson's last shot.

"This is it for Pauline," Dr Williams said.

"It's a little bit like Pauline's win at the double dissolution election; that was the perfect storm.

"Both major parties and party leaders were not popular.

"In that way, this is also the perfect storm.

"If she goes into the parliament with five or six MPs and they really blow it by resigning, defecting, for example, if skeletons come out of the closet; then they're not going to increase their vote in the 2021 election.

"But if they perform well and hang together, they can build as a credible force."

Dr Williams' comments reflect those of Pauline Hanson, who during a visit to Ipswich this week said the ground swell support for the party was stronger than in 1998.

One Nation won 11 seats at the 1998 election, but fell apart soon with the party deregistered in 1999 and the elected members going their separate ways.

According to Dr Williams, securing one or two seats at this election won't ensure the party's future either.

He said parties built around their leaders and the top levels, such as the Clive Palmer United Party, were doomed to crumble.

"The major parties have survived because they are built on a large base," Dr Williams said.

"If you build a party around its leader and the top levels, it will fall, especially ones built around leaders."

At the 2015 State Election Bob Katter's self-named Katter's Australian Party was a key rival for the LNP in some regional areas.

The party secured two seats but this election support for the party has fallen to 2 per cent.

"If One Nation get two members elected, then they will become a real irrelevancy and they will fade away," Dr Williams said.

Without a strong result at this election, Dr Williams says this is Pauline's last hurrah.