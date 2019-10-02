Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Barry Hall will make his long-anticipated boxing debut in a cross-code showdown with NRL star Paul Gallen.
Barry Hall will make his long-anticipated boxing debut in a cross-code showdown with NRL star Paul Gallen.
Boxing

It’s on! Hall, Gallen set for spectacular showdown

by Jon Anderson
2nd Oct 2019 10:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BARRY Hall's long-awaited professional boxing debut is set to be ignited in a spectacular battle of the codes against rugby league brawler Paul Gallen.

Hall, 42, will enter the ring at Margaret Court Arena on Friday, November 15, with a significant advantage in height (194cm to 180) but a considerable disadvantage in recent boxing experience.

Gallen, 38, is undefeated in nine bouts since turning professional in 2014, including five by stoppage, while continuing a 349-game career with the Cronulla Sharks that ended recently after 19 seasons

Live stream UFC with ESPN on KAYO. Live Fight Nights plus pre-fight shows and prelims of Pay-Per-View events. Get your 14-day free trial and start streaming instantly >

The pair will fight on the undercard of a card highlighted by undefeated Andrew Moloney challenging Guyana's Elton Dharry for the Interim WBA Super Flyweight Championship, while Moloney's identical twin Jason takes on highly-rated Nicaraguan bantamweight Dixon Flores.

Hall has long been teased with extremely attractive financial offers to fight after an impressive amateur career in his teenage years, but twice has got close before withdrawing. He says the time is now right.

"While living in Sydney and Queensland for 10 years, a common comment I heard from NRL fans is that AFL was 'soft', well I guess we are all about to find out," said Hall about an event that is certain to attract huge viewership on Foxtel's MAIN EVENT channel.

Former AFL star Barry Hall is set to make his long-awaited boxing debut.
Former AFL star Barry Hall is set to make his long-awaited boxing debut.
 

Gallen, a renowned hard man in the NRL over his entire career, responded with fighting words of his own: "When his (Hall's) name was mentioned over the past couple of years I saw it as a challenge and said 'yes', but it never eventuated. I guess now we'll see how good a judge those who back him are."

The event is being promoted by Green Machine Boxing (Danny Green) and Bell Partners High Performance as Code War, a series of fight nights offering world title bouts for our best professional boxers plus further match-ups between footballers from different codes.

Paul Gallen has looked impressive in his nine boxing bouts to date. Picture: Brett Costello
Paul Gallen has looked impressive in his nine boxing bouts to date. Picture: Brett Costello
Danny Green believes the Hall-Gallen clash is a classic match-up between a boxer in Hall and a boxer/brawler in Gallen.   "Barry Hall can box, make no mistake about that, and his preparation under Angelo Hyder will be spot on," Green said.   "He will have a significant reach advantage which he will attempt to use to hold off a charging Gallen. I can't wait."

More Stories

Show More
afl barry hall boxing nrl paul gallen rugby league
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Unbelievable: Ipswich athlete completes epic 500km race

    premium_icon Unbelievable: Ipswich athlete completes epic 500km race

    News BLISTERS the size of 20 cent pieces on his feet. Swollen ankles. Just 10 hours sleep in five days.

    • 2nd Oct 2019 12:05 PM
    City the 'ideal' place for dedicated office for veterans

    premium_icon City the 'ideal' place for dedicated office for veterans

    Politics 'It would give us a morale boost'.

    • 2nd Oct 2019 12:00 PM
    Mormon threatens to stab, rapes young woman in park

    premium_icon Mormon threatens to stab, rapes young woman in park

    Crime The historic crime went unsolved for nearly 13 years.

    • 2nd Oct 2019 12:00 PM
    Man scratches $150,000 top prize

    premium_icon Man scratches $150,000 top prize

    Offbeat Brisbane North man scratches $150,000 top prize

    • 2nd Oct 2019 11:26 AM