It's on for young and old

HARD FOUGHT: It's anyone's to win when Brothers and Centrals return to Ivor Marsden 2 today. Cordell Richardson

CENTRALS veteran Wayne Jones expects another "see-sawing day” when Centrals and Brothers resume at Ivor Marsden 2 tomorrow.

Brothers were bowled our three overs from stumps last weekend for 265 - a total Jones labelled "probably a par score” on a relatively promising batting wicket.

"We had them at 2/20, but they batted really well after that,” Jones said.

"They got to 3/170, then dropped to 8/215 before digging their way out to 265. It's a good contest.”

Facing a tricky three overs before stumps and without the services of the injured Tim Weber, Jones took a free swing of sorts by sending Kai O'Sullivan to the crease.

"Timmy probably couldn't bat this week and Kai was a one-week slash as he has to go play for Wests, so it didn't really matter,” Jones said of the loss of O'Sullivan's wicket for no runs.

"If he scores 10 off 10 it's fair enough, but if we didn't bat him last week no one would have batted (in his place) anyway.”

What it does leave is a conversation between regular opener Jones and first drop Luke Barrett over who heads to the crease first if and when one of Cameron Osborne or Mick Abbott are dismissed.

"Hopefully not too early,” Jones laughed. "But I haven't spoken to Luke about it just yet.”

As Centrals' only player over 30, Jones the Centrals-Brothers rivalry was a young versus old-type showdown, up against the Brethren's experienced list.

"They probably have the vast majority over 30. They're all veterans and they've been there and done it before you could say,” Jones said.

"They've won nine and drawn one of their last 10 two-dayers. They know what to do, and how to win games.”

Brothers welcomed back grand final hero Chris Smith to the line-up last week. His 42 as part of the tail was pivotal, but it is with the ball that Brothers hope he makes the biggest impact.

Jones is well-aware of Brothers' bowling depth.

"(David Richardson) is the threat, but there's also Mark Sharrad as a Queensland Country bowler . . . Chris Smith, even Taylor Peach and Cam Wood are all opening bowlers that have done it in the past,” he said.

"Hopefully we can eke out a few runs here or there, put away the bad ball and go close to that 265.”