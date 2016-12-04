It's official, Christmas has started in Ipswich

TIS THE SEASON: Plenty of families got into the holiday spirit at the Christmas Twilight Parade.

YOU know it is Christmas in Ipswich when the annual Christmas Twilight Parade brightens the city by night.

It certainly did that on Friday evening when a convoy of brightly lit vehicles weaved through the CBD to the delight of Ipswich families.

The night was packed full of magical fun, bright lights, colourful lanterns, jolly characters and amazing floats.

Crowds helped count down as the d'Arcy Doyle Place Christmas tree was lit.

Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale took his place in a Cadillac on the night and said it was great to see the youth of the city enjoying themselves.

"It is the start of the Christmas season for Ipswich," he said.

"Christmas is all about showing care and consideration for others and there was plenty of excitement to go with it as well.

"It is just great to see the CBD abuzz and the kids having so much fun."

The evening saw children of all ages dress up and dance to The Boogie Woogies Superhero Band, who covered some classic Christmas songs.

There were plenty of talented entrants in the A Star is Born annual singing competition and Christmas show, which was presented at the main stage in d'Arcy Doyle Place.

The winners of A Star is Born will perform live this weekend at the Mayor's Carols by Candlelight.

UPCOMING CHRISTMAS EVENTS:

Carols by Candlelight

This popular event will be held at North Ipswich Reserve from 5pm on Saturday, December 10, and will present a star studded line-up with Australian country music star Troy Cassar-Daley set to be a huge drawcard.

Christmas Express

Join Santa on a festive return steam train journey to historic Grandchester Station. Departing at 9.30am on Sunday, December 11, from the Workshops Rail Museum platform, enjoy the two and a half hour journey through scenic countryside. Bookings are essential.

Christmas Lights Tours

The stunning light and decoration displays of the annual Ipswich Christmas Lights Competition help to bring the festive season alive and add a touch of magic to the city in the lead-up to Christmas.

View a selection of the best displays from the 2016 competition from the comfort of an air-conditioned coach on December 13, 14 and 15 from 7pm-9.30pm. Tours include commentary from one of our friendly guides and a light supper. Bookings essential.

Twilight Markets

Get some last-minute shopping done at the Museum Twilight Markets on Friday, December 16. The markets will be held at the Workshops Rail Museum from 5pm-9pm.