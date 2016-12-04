34°
News

It's official, Christmas has started in Ipswich

Anna Hartley
| 4th Dec 2016 3:34 PM
TIS THE SEASON: Plenty of families got into the holiday spirit at the Christmas Twilight Parade.
TIS THE SEASON: Plenty of families got into the holiday spirit at the Christmas Twilight Parade.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

YOU know it is Christmas in Ipswich when the annual Christmas Twilight Parade brightens the city by night.

It certainly did that on Friday evening when a convoy of brightly lit vehicles weaved through the CBD to the delight of Ipswich families.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

The night was packed full of magical fun, bright lights, colourful lanterns, jolly characters and amazing floats.

Crowds helped count down as the d'Arcy Doyle Place Christmas tree was lit.

Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale took his place in a Cadillac on the night and said it was great to see the youth of the city enjoying themselves.

"It is the start of the Christmas season for Ipswich," he said.

"Christmas is all about showing care and consideration for others and there was plenty of excitement to go with it as well.

"It is just great to see the CBD abuzz and the kids having so much fun."

The evening saw children of all ages dress up and dance to The Boogie Woogies Superhero Band, who covered some classic Christmas songs.

There were plenty of talented entrants in the A Star is Born annual singing competition and Christmas show, which was presented at the main stage in d'Arcy Doyle Place.

The winners of A Star is Born will perform live this weekend at the Mayor's Carols by Candlelight.

UPCOMING CHRISTMAS EVENTS:

  • Carols by Candlelight

This popular event will be held at North Ipswich Reserve from 5pm on Saturday, December 10, and will present a star studded line-up with Australian country music star Troy Cassar-Daley set to be a huge drawcard.

  • Christmas Express

Join Santa on a festive return steam train journey to historic Grandchester Station. Departing at 9.30am on Sunday, December 11, from the Workshops Rail Museum platform, enjoy the two and a half hour journey through scenic countryside. Bookings are essential.

  • Christmas Lights Tours

The stunning light and decoration displays of the annual Ipswich Christmas Lights Competition help to bring the festive season alive and add a touch of magic to the city in the lead-up to Christmas.

View a selection of the best displays from the 2016 competition from the comfort of an air-conditioned coach on December 13, 14 and 15 from 7pm-9.30pm. Tours include commentary from one of our friendly guides and a light supper. Bookings essential.

  • Twilight Markets

Get some last-minute shopping done at the Museum Twilight Markets on Friday, December 16. The markets will be held at the Workshops Rail Museum from 5pm-9pm.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  christmas ipswich spotted twilight christmas parade whatson

How to survive a bushfire in your car

IT SOUNDS like a nightmare, but it can happen.

Eight reasons to join the RFS

SPREAD across 93% of Queensland, the Rural Fire Service has about 36,000 volunteers. And you could be one of them.

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

Yamanto grassfire sparks stern warning

Yamanto grassfire sparks stern warning

THESE firefighters have a message for the people of Ipswich.

Driver allegedly headbutts Ipswich police officer

Operation North Rhombic, Ipswich Police and Department of Transport and Mains Road carrying out random breath tests on Limestone Street. Photo Inga Williams / The Queensland Times

THE officer was treated for a laceration above his eye in hospital.

It's official, Christmas has started in Ipswich

TIS THE SEASON: Plenty of families got into the holiday spirit at the Christmas Twilight Parade.

PHOTOS: Annual Twilight Parade draws hundreds, more events to come

Serious injury experiences that may help you

Former Ipswich footballer and elite masters athlete Darrin Norwood knows how to overcome challenges.

Ipswich all-rounders recover from knee surgery

Local Partners

FLOOD RISK: Mayors launch plan to protect $260M industry

A COMPREHENSIVE plan to deal with the flood risk to rivers and lakes in the Lockyer Valley has been launched.

How Ipswich teen went from refugee camp to entrepreneur

BIG IDEAS: Seventeen-year-old Salomon Lukonga is trying to raise $10,000 to start a clothing line and send 30% of the profits back to help people in The Congo.

Salomon Lukonga campaigns to help people in war torn country

It's official, Christmas has started in Ipswich

TIS THE SEASON: Plenty of families got into the holiday spirit at the Christmas Twilight Parade.

PHOTOS: Annual Twilight Parade draws hundreds, more events to come

What's on this weekend

Artist Eric Lennartson is in the process of completing his huge tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

Things to do in Ipswich

Five things to do this weekend

Renee Schulz, Brad Baxter, Elizabeth Mills and Nathan Schulz prepare for the Marburg Church of Christ Christmas Carols. Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

Your guide to what's on in Ipswich

Jennifer Lawrence gives keys to new partner

Jennifer Lawrence gives keys to new partner

JENNIFER Lawrence has reportedly given Darren Aronofsky a set of keys so he can stay with her whenever he's in Los Angeles.

Rogue One star proud to lead new Star Wars film

Felicity Jones leads the new Star Wars film

Star Wars lead proud to be in front in sci-fi

What's on the small screen this week

Ernie Dingo stars in the TV series Going Places with Ernie Dingo.

ERNIE Dingo stars in a new travel series and Seven airs the AACTAs.

Mandy Moore feels like she's 60

Mandy Moore sees herself as a 60-year-old rather than a 32-year-old

Goooodbye Hamish and Andy (from our radios)

Hamish and Andy

The pair have been on air since 2006

David Attenborough on facing his mortality

Sir David Attenborough in a scene from the TV special The Death of the Oceans.

Life without Sir David Attenborough is hard to imagine

Saying "I do" changed Shia's outlook on marriage

Shia LaBeouf has a new outlook on marriage since he tied the knot.

MAGICAL WOODEND COLONIAL

48 Woodend Road, Woodend 4305

House 3 2 2 $475,000...

Do you love colonial homes? Then this beautiful home is a must to inspect. Located in the very popular suburb of Woodend and is in walking distance to Ipswich...

CHECK OUT ALL THE FEATURES ON THIS PRIME PROPERTY

162 Pine Mountain Road, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 $510,000

3122m2 Block- Potential to subdivide Low-set brick home in a sort after area perfect for Investment, Renovation or Development. - 4 massive bedrooms with built...

BIG HOME &amp; HUGE SHED ON 1415M2 BLOCK!

8 Farrell Drive, Walloon 4306

House 5 2 4 $419,000...

You'll be delighted with the amount of space inside and outside of this family home! Plenty of room for all the extras at this property! - Boasting a big 1415m2...

IPSWICHS’ BIGGEST AND BEST DUPLEX UNITS – BUY ONE OR BOTH!!

1 & 2/28A Emerald Street, Brassall 4305

House 3 2 1 $289,000

These simply stunning three big bedroom duplex units have to be the biggest and best quality and appointed duplex units available anywhere in Ipswich. Not only do...

SOMETHING SPECIAL FOR BOTH FAMILIES AND INVESTORS!!

60 Jane Street, Leichhardt 4305

House 3 1 2 $229,000

This feature packed family home is a real surprise package and is sure to appeal to both home owners looking for a feature packed and beautifully presented home or...

ROCK SOLID INVESTMENT OR ELEVATED FAMILY LIVING!

60 Heritage Drive, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 $339,000

This stunning four bedroom family home is perfect for either investors looking for a rock solid investment located in the heart of one of Ipswich’s most sought...

&quot;RESORT STYLE LIVING; SAFE SECURE ENVIRONMENT!&quot;

40/2 Workshops, Brassall 4305

Villa 2 1 1 $269,000

This is an awesome opportunity to join the band of happy Suncare Lakes residents in a gated community at a very affordable price. This 2 bedroom unit is a...

Affordable &amp; Handy to everything

200 Glebe Road, Booval 4304

House 3 2 2 $318,000

It's got charm and plenty of appeal, you just can't beat the character of these solid post war timber homes. The current owners are moving to Brisbane and keen for...

WHAT?...UNDER $240,000... ALREADY RENOVATED...

1121 Ipswich Rosewood Road, Rosewood 4340

House 3 1 2 $235,000

Situated in the picturesque town of Rosewood, sits this lovely renovated home just waiting to be snapped up by the savvy buyer. This would have to be one of the...

Great Opportunity &amp; Great Starter home

13 Skinner Crescent, Silkstone 4304

House 4 2 2 $359,000...

This lovely lowset brick home is both stylish, comfortable and only 9 years old. My owners have just moved and have priced their much loved home to sell. The...

Chinese locked out of Australian property market

The rules are different if you're a foreigner

The buyer was from China - the trouble started right there

Morrison signs off on new affordable rental model

Australia's Treasurer Scott Morrison speaks during a press conference after a meeting of the Council of Federal Financial Relations at Parliament House in Canberra, Friday, Dec. 2, 2016.

Scott Morrison signed off on development of a new financing model

New 1200-seat Mormon church to open in Ipswich

COMMUNITY: Barbara MacDonald of Springfield Lakes with her children from left, Jacob, 6, Charlotte, 2, Joseph, 4, Emily, 9, and Lachlan, 8, outside the newly built Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints at Augustine Heights.

One of Australia's largest Mormon churches will open this month

REVEALED: 25 of Ipswich's cheapest houses

8 Trumper St, East Ipswich, Offers above $230,000.

Old and neglected homes in hot demand with renovators

Coast high-flyer's fight back from bankruptcy, $72m debt

Scott Juniper went from millionaire developer to declaring bankruptcy in2012, now he is back on top of his game again with new developments including this one in Coolum.

'Apocalyptic lending storm' causes financial collapse.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!