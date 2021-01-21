Menu
A woman has fired back at a magistrate who took issue with her very casual court attire, telling a court “it’s 35 degrees outside”.
Crime

‘It’s not the beach’: Magistrate knocks court attire

by Kathryn Bermingham
21st Jan 2021 8:23 PM
A magistrate told a woman "it's not the beach" and she should wear something "more appropriate", after she appeared in court wearing a singlet top, shorts and thongs.

Jazmine Ann May Edwards, 25, fronted the Adelaide Magistrates Court on Thursday charged with driving with a combination of drugs in body fluid and driving unauthorised.

The offence allegedly happened in June last year at Payneham South, northeast of the city.

At the conclusion of the brief hearing, Magistrate Jayne Basheer commented on the way Ms Edwards had dressed for court.

Jazmine Edwards was criticised by magistrate Jayne Basheer for what she was wore to court. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Naomi Jellicoe
Jazmine Edwards was criticised by magistrate Jayne Basheer for what she was wore to court. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Naomi Jellicoe

"Ms Edwards, I don't want to sound incredibly old-fashioned, but the way you're dressed today is not the proper way to appear in court," she said.

"It's not the beach.

"So next time please wear something more appropriate … I don't mean to be rude but it is a formal court proceeding, "

Ms Edwards responded by saying: "It's 35 degrees outside."

The matter was adjourned to a date in March.

Ms Edwards, of Adelaide, declined to make any comment as she left court pushing a pram.

Jazmine Edwards leaves Adelaide Magistrate’s Court on Thursday. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Naomi Jellicoe
Jazmine Edwards leaves Adelaide Magistrate’s Court on Thursday. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Naomi Jellicoe

 

Originally published as 'It's not the beach': Magistrate knocks court attire

court crime jazmine ann may edwards

