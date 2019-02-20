It's not always good to be left in stitches

SERIOUS SURGERY: Matt Carlin's scar after having an aggressive BCC removed from his back recently.

SERIOUS SURGERY: Matt Carlin's scar after having an aggressive BCC removed from his back recently.

YAMBA Gym owner Matt Carlin has always been vigilant checking for moles and skin cancers in the past, having had about six moles removed over the years.

So after putting off having one looked at for a bit longer than usual, he took to his Facebook page to show off the large scar and staples.

"It was a spot that was itchy and a small scab for a few months. Took longer than I should have to have it checked," he said.

"This is the biggest one I've had, and one before was a BCC (basal cell carcinoma) on my forehead. The rest were no drama but apparently this one was quite aggressive."

Mr Carlin said he hadn't received the pathology report on the lump, but said the size of the incision made him even more determined to check for them in future.

"Everything I've had before was only a few stitches. This was fairly worrying once I was told how big it was."

He encouraged everyone to get their skin checked regularly.