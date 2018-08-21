'It's not a free train': Court warning for fare evaders

CASH-strapped mum Mareka Masso says she had no money but that did not stop her riding the rails.

The blatant freeloader was caught four times in just a few days for fare evasion.

But the admitted amphetamine user was also busted for drug offences.

Ipswich magistrate Donna MacCallum rebuked her travelling methods, saying "it's not a free train system that's being run".

Masso, 31, from Riverview, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to four counts of fare evasion; failing to properly dispose of a needle and syringe; and failing to take reasonable care/precautions with a needle/syringe.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Tracey Laing said the four fare evasion offences took place on November 17, November 16, November 6, and October 31 last year.

Masso had no ticket or train pass, saying she had no money when intercepted at Goodna and Ipswich.

Sgt Laing said Masso tried to hide from police when walking up the ramp at Ipswich station.

On two occasions, police found used needles in her bag, with Masso saying she used them to inject methylamphetamine.

Defence lawyer Trevor Hoskin said Masso had gone off the drugs while pregnant.

She had also completed a QICR program with a positive outcome. "I don't think you will see her back here again," Mr Hoskin said.

Ms MacCallum said she noted Masso had not offended this year.

She then warned Masso it was not a free train system and users must pay.

Masso was fined $800.

In separate cases for fare evasion on July 17 at Goodna, Skye Cox-Morriss, 21, from Kingston, was fined $260 and Luke William Duncan, 20, from One Mile, was fined $260.