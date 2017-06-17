It's Lowood Show time

THIS YEAR'S Lowood Show is just around the corner, kicking off this Friday, June16, at the Lowood Showgrounds.

President's message

Welcome to the 110th Lowood Show, and what a milestone this will be for everyone.

Firstly, I would like to take the opportunity to thank all our proud supporters, sponsors and dedicated volunteers. Without all their efforts, this year's show would not have been possible.

And thanks to the grants received that have made it possible to complete refurbishments to the show hall, which has included widening the hall, as well as creating a storeroom, food and beverage serving spaces and the covered entertainment area.

This year there will be a list of the classic elements of the show returning, as well as some interesting new elements such as a demolition derby, whip cracking workshop, melon horse race and new live entertainers.

In addition to this, the horticultural display will now be showcased in one of the newly-purposed site buildings, which offers wheelchair access and also allows for extra displays to be seen in the new space.

Through the past 10 years as president, I have enjoyed being a part of the Lowood Show.

Not only does it showcase the produce, livestock, handicrafts and wares of Lowood, but it also showcases the vibrant spirit of the members of the Lowood community.

The Lowood Show has been a tradition in the region and acts as a great drawcard to attract visitors.

With the changes made possible through the grants and the new look to the showgrounds, this show also helps us usher in a new era for regional shows in not just the region but Queensland-wide.

The Lowood Show Society looks forward to welcoming all visitors this year to the show and hopes everyone can join us in seeing in this milestone event.

Noel Kammholz

Mayor's message

The Lowood Show is always a fantastic showcase of everything that is great about the country and our rural communities.

This show will not disappoint - it always features a variety of activities and displays to suit everyone's interests.

My personal favourite is the ute show, where I enter my own Holden ute in the competition.

It's just a great event that is well organised and everyone has a lot of fun.

The Lowood Show, like all rural shows, represents all the hard work put in by volunteers and passionate residents.

The show is also a great way for the community to come together and celebrate.

The council was pleased to again support the organisers of the Lowood Show by awarding $1000 through its Community Assistance Grants Program.

In addition, the council will have a stall at the show where residents can find out about services and activities, speak with councillors and council staff and go in the draw to win great prizes.

I offer my congratulations to the Lowood Show Society for all its hard work in putting together what will be another fantastic two-day extravaganza.

I look forward to seeing you all down at the Lowood Show.

Graeme

Lehmann