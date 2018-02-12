Escort to leave industry ‘before it kills her’

Zaynab Alkhatib told cops her name was Adolf Hitler as they arrested her over a drunken bust-up with her fiance. Picture: Cavendish Press

Zaynab Alkhatib told cops her name was Adolf Hitler as they arrested her over a drunken bust-up with her fiance. Picture: Cavendish Press

A UK sex worker has sensationally vowed to quit the industry for good during a court appearance after she drunkenly punched a police officer last month.

Zaynab Alkhatib, 32, who goes by the stage name Kat Lee, attacked the officer in Manchester, England following an alcohol-fuelled fight with her fiance, civil servant Andrew Hamer.

The incident occurred at a railway station cafe, where Ms Alkhatib threatened to throw herself off a glass balcony.

When two officers arrived on the scene, the woman told them her name was Adolf Hitler before punching a female officer in the thigh.

Ms Alkhatib said she was currently planning her wedding with Mr Hamer. Picture: Cavendish Press

It was the ninth time Ms Alkhatib has assaulted a member of the police force - although she claimed the most recent incident occurred after someone spiked her drink with ecstasy.

But according to The Mirror, Ms Alkhatib now wants to start a new life.

"It was out of order what I did, and I would like to apologise to the officer," she said.

"I didn't mean that to happen, or to hit the officer.

"I've been in court nine times and I always end up hitting cops. It's horrible, I am getting drunk and disorderly all the time. I want to get out of the escort business - it's killing me. I've no confidence in myself."

Ms Alkhatib has a string of prior offences under her belt, including an incident that occurred in a nightclub in 2010 which saw her strip off her clothes and then kick two officers who tried to escort her home.

Just two days later she again stripped in public, this time in a busy restaurant.

She told the court she had fallen into the porn industry with her twin sister when the pair were still teenagers, with the sisters acting in adult films together under the pseudonyms Kit and Kat.

Zaynab Alkhatib had threatened to jump off a second-floor glass balcony before her arrest. Picture: Cavendish Press

Magistrates conditionally discharged Ms Alkhatib for 18 months and ordered her to pay court costs of $185.

Her lawyer Stuart Page said: "There has been a gap in her offending and she had turned her life around. She has been doing charity runs. She wants to leave behind this offending behaviour," The Mirror reported.

Ms Alkhatib said she was now planning her wedding with Mr Hamer, with the pair hoping to honeymoon in Morocco.

"I'll give up escorting one day, settle down and start my own family," she said.

Her twin sister is now a mother and has also left the sex industry.

Ms Alkhatib also spoke about the perks of sex work as well as her charity involvement - and the fact she gives university students a discount to help them lose their virginity.

Ms Alkhatib and her twin sister, who also made porn films. Picture: Cavendish Press

"People's wives are out shopping and the guy comes to see me. I had a sugar daddy that bought me an Audi and took me to Milan and Paris - he bought me loads of gifts and used to pay me not to work," she said.

"But I like doing charity work because it gives me something to do outside of this work and I love helping people.

"I also give students in Freshers' Week a discount - many lose their virginity with me and come back for a return visit, bless them."

Ms Alkhatib's decision to leave the industry comes after a recent spate of tragic and mysterious porn star deaths.

Female adult film stars Olivia Lua, Olivia Nova, August Ames, Turi Luv and Shyla Stylez all died within three months of each other, with the porn industry now searching for answers.

Lua, 23, was found dead at a rehab facility in January while Luv, 31, died in December of a drug overdose.

Ames, 23, hanged herself in December after she was cyberbullied and Nova, 20, was found dead in January after previously tweeting about her loneliness.

Stylez, 35, died in her sleep in November.

alexis.carey@news.com.au