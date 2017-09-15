26°
News

It’s ‘guess who’ to QR’s rescue

by Trenton Akers, The Courier-Mail

ACCOUNTING giant Deloitte has been called in to help fix Queensland Rail's ongoing timetable nightmare just months out from the Commonwealth Games.

The State Government is yet to say how extra services will be delivered for the Games, which are expected to bring around 100,000 visitors to the Glitter Strip despite the fact train services are yet to return to normal following a driver shortage in October last year.

With TransLink unable to give a date the heavily delayed $4.4 billion New Generation Rollingstock will make it onto the tracks, concerns have been raised about how Queensland Rail will be able to service the showcase event next year.

Queensland Rail chief executive Nick Easy said engaging Deloitte was part of a commitment to carrying out the recommendations of the $2.5 million Strachan Commission of Inquiry.

