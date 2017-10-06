It’s green for go on Ipswich road upgrade

It's still 80 days until Christmas, but the lights have been switched on early today.

Traffic signals at the new Redbank Plains Rd upgrade, that is. Testing over the past week has been completed and the red, orange and green signals are ready to light up this major intersection.

Cr Cheryl Bromage said the project, which started in early 2017, has included widening sections of Redbank Plains Rd from two lanes to four to ensure capacity for future traffic requirements.

"Council has now completed the road upgrade component, which includes the new signalised intersection at Frawley Dr," Cr Bromage said.

"The new traffic signals will provide safe access into and out of the adjacent residential area. The size of the turning lanes has also been increased to improve traffic flow."

Division 3 Councillor Kerry Silver said some residents and motorists might have been frustrated by the roadworks, but they were unavoidable and would be worth it in the long run.

"The benefits include improved road safety, reduced congestion, better travel options, improved travel times and safe accessibility for local residents," she said.

"Sustainable transport has also been achieved with improved access and mobility for pedestrians, cyclists and bus patrons.

"Cyclists will be pleased to see the continuation of on-road bike lanes, including connections to the Redbank Plains Recreation Reserve and the Goodna Creek Bikeway."

Cr Silver said residents impacted by the work have been regularly updated on progress of the road upgrade, with mail-outs, emails, on site meetings and pre-construction community information sessions.

Division 9 Councillor Sheila Ireland said the upgrade would improve traffic flow to and from Augustine Heights, Brookwater and Springfield Central.

"It will be safer, more efficient and a better experience for local residents and other motorists," Cr Ireland said.

Cr Bromage said more work would be carried out soon on one of the busiest roads in the region.

"To keep the look of Redbank Plains Road consistent as we progressively upgrade stages, Council will be installing a natural stone crazy pave finish on the new cutting retaining walls constructed as part of Stage 2 works," she said. "Council is to engage a specialist contractor to undertake this work for delivery in November 2017.

"Early design work is underway for Stage 3 of the Redbank Plains Road Upgrade (Kruger Parade to Stuart Street). "