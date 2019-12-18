‘It’s greedy’: Nurse slams laneway parking change

Joy McKenzie is fuming after latest parking drama, with yellow lines drawn on Inspire Lane, Birtinya, causing major parking issues at her place. Photo Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily.

Joy McKenzie is fuming after latest parking drama, with yellow lines drawn on Inspire Lane, Birtinya, causing major parking issues at her place. Photo Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily.

A CARDIAC nurse and shift worker has slammed a move she says has piled pressure on residents struggling to find carparks just before Christmas.

Sunshine Coast University Hospital nurse and Birtinya resident Joy McKenzie said she was surprised to see yellow lines painted by Sunshine Coast Council staff in Inspire Ln, behind her townhouse, last week.

She said it'd been common practice for residents of her complex, on Prosperity Dr, to park in front of their garages as parking was already difficult in the area because a lot of townhouses had multiple cars.

But now she said they'd been backed further into a corner, with no parking in the laneway and advice from the council they couldn't park in front of their own garages either.

"They book anyone that parks over the driveway," Ms McKenzie said.

"It's very over the top."

Ms McKenzie said since the parking permits had been rolled out about a year ago she'd not noticed hospital staff parking in the streets.

But she said the one-hour time limit was making it tough for residents' visitors and people wishing to use the parks and facilities.

She said she'd had to jump through hoops to secure parking permits for the three cars in her household, and she said they were no longer able to secure visitor permits.

"They (visitors) either come for only an hour or you've got to shuffle all your cars around and let them park in the garage," she said.

"We don't have to do it anywhere else. Why should we have to do that?"

Ms McKenzie said she didn't understand why hospital staff kept being accused of blocking up the streets, when it was clear to her the residents alone were already far outnumbering parking provided.

"Basically they're saying you either live on your own or this is what you have to put up with," she said.

"It's not fair."

She said she'd lived there about 18 months but would be moving early next year when her lease expired due to the parking problems.

Ms McKenzie felt the timing of the yellow lines was poor too, and questioned whether or not the council was being "greedy" by forcing more people to run the risk of parking fines in the streets.

She also feared thieves would be attracted to the area if more cars were on the street.

"It's just ridiculous, they've screwed it up for the residents that live here," Ms McKenzie said.

"The council are around here all the time.

"Why should residents have to pay for parking permits? It's just revenue raising."

She suggested four-hour timed parking would be a better system, as it gave visitors time to see people and those using parks and facilities adequate time.

A Sunshine Coast Council spokeswoman said parking permits were put in place as a result of residents' requests.

The spokeswoman said the "no stopping lines" were painted in Inspire Ln as a result of complaints received related to cars parking along the laneway.

"Parking is prohibited as parked vehicles can restrict access to emergency or waste collection vehicles as well as restrict access to and from adjacent garages," the spokeswoman said.

The spokeswoman said the council's approach to parking in the health precinct and Birtinya area was part of a larger precinct-wide parking strategy which included public transport and carpooling.

"The Birtinya Local Area Parking Plan indicates that the current on and off-street parking arrangement is considered appropriate," she said.

"The parking time limits in the residential streets have been very successful in reducing long-term parking.

"Council will, however, continue to further investigate ways to improve parking experience through the use of technology and other types of parking management."