Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ipswich Musketeers v Redlands Rays GBL Baseball. Ipswich's Wade Dutton.
Ipswich Musketeers v Redlands Rays GBL Baseball. Ipswich's Wade Dutton. Cordell Richardson
Sport

'It's good to be a Musketeer at the moment'

callum dick
by
21st Feb 2019 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FROM winning a fourth-consecutive ABLCS title with the Brisbane Bandits, to spending a week in Canberra with the Australian squad and now returned to the top of the table Musketeers in the GBL - Wade Dutton has things pretty easy at the moment.

For some, the seemingly never-ending season of baseball might take a mental and physical toll.

But Dutton is happy to keep going for "as long as I can”, and it helps his teams have made a habit of winning.

"It does get a bit tiring on the body, but you just have to look after it,” he said. "Do the right things to prepare for the next week and the week after that. At the moment I'm still loving it.”

The Musketeers are running hot on an unbeaten run, and welcomed back their two star Bandits in Dutton and Andrew Campbell for a series sweep over Pine Hills last round.

They travel to Carina tomorrow night to take on the fourth-placed Redsox.

"I think they're a half-game in front of the team coming fifth. They have to win, so they'll be coming out firing,” Dutton said.

Despite being a household name in Australian baseball circles, Dutton still appreciates the chance to return to Ipswich and don the Musketeers' red, white and blue whenever he gets the chance.

He believes this current squad, with the depth of pitching and hitting talent at its disposal, might be the best he has been a part of.

"It's good to be a Musky at the moment,” he said.

"We're playing good baseball - good team baseball - and I think we'll give it (the GBL title) a good shake this year.”

Greater Brisbane League Division 1

Tomorrow (7.30pm) and Sunday (5.30pm) - Ipswich Musketeers v Carinda Redsox at Carina

brisbane bandits gbl greater brisbane league ipswich musketeers wade dutton
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Centennary Hwy connector nears completion

    premium_icon Centennary Hwy connector nears completion

    News Road set to reduce drive time by 10 minutes

    • 21st Feb 2019 2:00 PM
    Swing into a night of Madonna and disco balls

    premium_icon Swing into a night of Madonna and disco balls

    News An '80s-themed pole dancing night is coming our way this month

    • 21st Feb 2019 12:33 PM
    Samsung S10 5G: regional Aussies will be among first

    Samsung S10 5G: regional Aussies will be among first

    Smarter Shopping 5G network will offer speeds up to 20 times faster than 4G

    New family friendly cafe coming soon

    premium_icon New family friendly cafe coming soon

    Business Family takes the chance for a better work-life balance