'It's good to be a Musketeer at the moment'

FROM winning a fourth-consecutive ABLCS title with the Brisbane Bandits, to spending a week in Canberra with the Australian squad and now returned to the top of the table Musketeers in the GBL - Wade Dutton has things pretty easy at the moment.

For some, the seemingly never-ending season of baseball might take a mental and physical toll.

But Dutton is happy to keep going for "as long as I can”, and it helps his teams have made a habit of winning.

"It does get a bit tiring on the body, but you just have to look after it,” he said. "Do the right things to prepare for the next week and the week after that. At the moment I'm still loving it.”

The Musketeers are running hot on an unbeaten run, and welcomed back their two star Bandits in Dutton and Andrew Campbell for a series sweep over Pine Hills last round.

They travel to Carina tomorrow night to take on the fourth-placed Redsox.

"I think they're a half-game in front of the team coming fifth. They have to win, so they'll be coming out firing,” Dutton said.

Despite being a household name in Australian baseball circles, Dutton still appreciates the chance to return to Ipswich and don the Musketeers' red, white and blue whenever he gets the chance.

He believes this current squad, with the depth of pitching and hitting talent at its disposal, might be the best he has been a part of.

"It's good to be a Musky at the moment,” he said.

"We're playing good baseball - good team baseball - and I think we'll give it (the GBL title) a good shake this year.”

Greater Brisbane League Division 1

Tomorrow (7.30pm) and Sunday (5.30pm) - Ipswich Musketeers v Carinda Redsox at Carina