It's going straight to the pool room

WINNER: Kellie Olt with her new Queensland State of Origin jersey signed by Gorden Tallis.

WHEN she was told she won a Queensland State of Origin jersey signed by NRL legend Gorden Tallis, Kellie Olt realised she was going to have a battle on her hands to put it where she wants.

A rugby league fan for as long as she can remember, Kellie entered the contest via the Queensland Times website and came up trumps in the statewide contest.

"Who wouldn't want to win a Queensland State of Origin jersey?” she said.

"I'm a big Queensland fan, and I've always watched the sport, and love the Cowboys too.

"I remember when I was a kid my dad would take me to Lang Park (before it became known as Suncorp Stadium) to watch Valleys play, and I've just been a fan ever since. My son played for Rosewood Roosters too.”

Kellie got the phone call advising she'd won at a time when she needed a pick-me-up.

"I was very surprised when I won,” Kellie said.

"I was on the way home from the Ipswich Hospital to see my mother who has just had a bypass, and she's 80. So fair to say I've had a really stressful few weeks

. . . and winning the jersey was a nice surprise.

"My kids are grown up now, 20 and 22.

"My son thinks he's claiming this for his bedroom but we'll see how we go. Maybe I'll build a new 'bar room' at our home in Walloon.”

Kellie will put the jersey in a spot at home in the hope that her beloved Maroons will win game three.

"I'm sure Queensland will win the next origin game, they have so much passion. We're gonna miss Johnathan Thurston I reckon, but I hope they can get up and win for him.

"I've always read The Queensland Times. It's where I go to find out what's going on, always have done, plus I'm an Ipswich girl born and bred.”