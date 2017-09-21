29°
News

'You better leave': 89-year-old finds burglar in home

Emma Clarke
by

THE only thing an 89-year-old woman had to say to a man she caught ransacking her Ipswich home was "you're in the wrong house, it's getting late, you better leave".

Beau Grant Oxman, 27, did leave the woman's home as she instructed him but went on to break into two other homes belonging to elderly people the same morning in October last year.

A 72-year-old man caught Oxman in his yard; he stole a ride-on mower from a woman's garage; and a 73-year-old woman caught him reversing her Holden Astra from her garage before she realised her home had been ransacked and jewellery, alcohol and electrical items stolen.

Oxman then set the car on fire in bushland beside the Brisbane Valley Hwy at Esk.

When police caught up with him they found a knife and a syringe.

Oxman pleaded guilty in Ipswich District Court yesterday to six charges including arson and break and enter and six summary offences.

The court heard he was addicted to methamphetamine at the time of the offending and was homeless.

Oxman was sentenced to three years and two months imprisonment with parole eligibility on December 11.

Topics:  ipswich ipswich court ipswich crime

Ipswich Queensland Times
Former mayoral candidate in court over alleged threats

Former mayoral candidate in court over alleged threats

Dr Patricia Petersen is accused of threatening another candidate

  • News

  • 21st Sep 2017 9:58 AM

40C tipped as a weekend of ‘extreme heat’ beckons

On Saturday large swathes of the east coast will have above average temperatures. Picture: Sky News Weather

'Extreme heat' forecast for Queensland

'Something to cheers about': PA puts Ipswich on the map

CHEERS: PA Hotel staff accept the award for Regional Overall Hotel of the Year award at the 2017 AHA National Awards for Excellence.

National honour for Prince Alfred Hotel

'It's been extremely dry': Farmers desperate for rain

Ross McInnes Harrisville dairy farmer.

Almost no rain has been recorded by the Amberley weather station

Local Partners