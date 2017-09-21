'You better leave': 89-year-old finds burglar in home

THE only thing an 89-year-old woman had to say to a man she caught ransacking her Ipswich home was "you're in the wrong house, it's getting late, you better leave".

Beau Grant Oxman, 27, did leave the woman's home as she instructed him but went on to break into two other homes belonging to elderly people the same morning in October last year.

A 72-year-old man caught Oxman in his yard; he stole a ride-on mower from a woman's garage; and a 73-year-old woman caught him reversing her Holden Astra from her garage before she realised her home had been ransacked and jewellery, alcohol and electrical items stolen.

Oxman then set the car on fire in bushland beside the Brisbane Valley Hwy at Esk.

When police caught up with him they found a knife and a syringe.

Oxman pleaded guilty in Ipswich District Court yesterday to six charges including arson and break and enter and six summary offences.

The court heard he was addicted to methamphetamine at the time of the offending and was homeless.

Oxman was sentenced to three years and two months imprisonment with parole eligibility on December 11.