It's footy time: How the 2018 contenders shape up

WITH the Rugby League Ipswich A-Grade season starting tomorrow at the North Ipswich Reserve, here's what I think of the seven teams.

Goodna: Will go into this year's season looking at a three-peat and it would take a brave person to say they won't achieve that. While they have lost a host of their premiership players from last year, they seem to have a knack of finding quality replacements. Grand final heroes Ramon Filipine and Zac Lemberg will be key ingredients in another final charge.

Fassifern: The Bombers were probably the most exciting team to watch last year but fell at the last hurdle. They will again be relying on their imports to keep this exciting attacking football going. Coach Daniel Roos seems to have the knack of getting the best out of his players. The Bombers normally start the season slow and make a charge towards the middle part of the season.

Norths: The Tigers were around the top of the competition for most of last year with some quality wins. They rely heavily on RLI player of the year Steven West and Josh Roberts. If both play and stay fit then they will go far but if one or both are missing then they will rely on their depth and some experienced forwards to pull them through. The return of premiership-winning coach Mick Newton will also be a huge asset.

Swifts: Have enjoyed an impressive past two years when most had written them off. Will go into this season with a Swifts stalwart in Ducky O'Donohue as coach and with the acquisition of some new quality players. If ex-Jet Kurtis Lingwoodock can stay fit and produce on the field then the Bluebirds are a strong chance in this competition.

Brothers: Will have put their points deduction out of their minds and the players will now concentrate on playing quality football. Will rely heavily on forwards Jake O'Doherty and captain Elijah Umu. Returning coach Jason Connors also has a very good football brain and who knows he might even pull the boots back on.

Eastern Cobras: Will be better after an impressive first year in the competition. They showed last year that they weren't only making up the numbers with some stirring performances. They need to back up their inaugural season with more consistency this year. New coach John Leota will have to hit the ground running.

West End: The only way is up for the Bulldogs who have got it right with the appointment of Jae Woodward. He is a Bulldog through and through and has assembled a good roster. While they will be the youngest side in the competition, youthfulness will keep them in a lot more games this year. Watch for them when the combinations start to click.

Sweet coaching

IPSWICH indoor cricketer Andrew Sweet retired from the sport early due to injury but that didn't stop him from walking away from the sport he loves.

"Dickie Knee'', as he is known around the Ipswich Indoor Sports Centre, just didn't want to leave some of his life-long mates. He started coaching and managing several local teams before his talent as a coach was seen by ICQ.

He was appointed five years ago to a Queensland coaching position and hasn't looked back.

In that time he has coached several different age groups but prefers where he is now with the Qld under 15s.

After reaching the top with an Aussie job several years ago, he again gets to pull on the green and gold as manager of the Australian under 15 side touring New Zealand later this year.

You wouldn't meet a more dedicated person in any sport.

Quick thoughts

GET better soon: To Australian boxing champion Dempsey McKean who recently had hand surgery. All of Ipswich wishes him a speedy recovery.

Hero of the week: Boxing superstar Manny Pacquiao showed champion qualities outside the ring recently by building 1000 homes for underprivileged families in the Philippines.

Villian of the week: Just when the Queensland Reds needed their skipper Scott Higginbottom to lead by example, he goes out and cops a three-week suspension for a shoulder charge.

Bomber's best: Mr So and So got too far back on Saturday but did run home for third. This week take Melbourne and Adelaide to win game one of their respective final series.

Did you know?

Adam Gilchrist holds the record for playing the most Tests straight after debut. He played a record 96 between 1999 and 2008.