'It's essential': Group responds as state sends road funding

THE State Government will allocate its share of funding to upgrade the Cunningham Highway.

According to the Queensland Transport and Roads Investment Program, $55 million will be allocated to the highway between 2020 and 2022.

Beyond, $115 million will be allocated to take the total contribution by the State Government to $170 million - matching the Federal Government's commitment.

The news was welcomed by Willowbank Area Residents' Group president George Hatchman, who said the upgrade was a long time coming.

"The only thing that's changed in the last 50 years is the renaming from Warrick Rd to the Cunningham Highway," he said.

"It's not adequate.

"Things are increasing on the road and it's the interstate traffic, increasing residential traffic and road activity to mines.

"It needed to be done ages ago - it's an essential piece of infrastructure."

Mr Hatchman gave credit to Willowbank group vice president Ian Dainer and Member for Ipswich West Jim Madden for pushing the project after the Federal Government committed funding earlier this year.

"It's got to be a credit to Ian Dainer for doing the pen work," Mr Hatchman said.

"Jim Madden has been pushing the agenda a little bit too, upsetting his own party."

While welcoming the funding, Mr Hatchman said he was "disappointed" the Commonwealth didn't fund more than half of the cost for the project.

"Considering Amberley is a major defence facility I was surprised the Federal Government didn't toss in a higher proportion than 50-50," he said.

"I'm glad the wheels have all worked together and we've got the funding."

Earlier this year Federal Treasurer Scott Morrison revealed $170 million would go towards improving the dreaded Amberley Interchange.

The project will include a realignment of the highway between Yamanto and Ebenezer Creek and an upgrade of the Ipswich-Rosewood Rd.

Money was not forthcoming in this year's state budget, but the government's report indicates money will be made available over the forward estimates.

Mr Madden has previously called on his colleagues to upgrade the section of highway.