Christine Turner's photos show the devastation of the drought on Coolmunda Dam.
'It's dire': Photos show impact of drought on local dam

Alexia Austin
by
23rd Sep 2019 9:39 AM | Updated: 12:19 PM
A MILLMERRAN resident said she was shocked by the state of the Coolmunda Dam during her visit on Friday.

Christine Turner took a series of photos down by the "usually beautiful and lush dam" which shows the devastation of the ongoing drought. 

"There are hundreds maybe thousands of water birds down there and they're all gathering around this tiny bit of river that is left," she said. 

Her photos also show the effects on local wildlife, such as these turtles.

"There is a lot depending on this water. And all of the fish are dying and there are turtles huddling together.

"As a nature lover it's just awful to watch. Who know what will happen to these animals?"

Ms Turner also snapped a photo of herself walking in the middle of the dam wearing a cream shawl, the ground dry and cracked.

"I called that photo nature's thirst. I had bare feet, which I wanted to symbolise humility," she said.

"It's dire - I don't know how quickly the water is going, but it is. 

"I was there last year and it was a whole different world. I got the shock of my life when I went this time."

Pelicans sit in groups alongside the dwindling water.

Ms Turner said she wasn't sure what could be done. She said she would head back to the dam to monitor the situation next month. 

For more of Ms Turner's art click here

