‘It’s devastating’: Three kids lose dad in fatal car crash

THREE young boys will be forced to grow up without the loving guidance of committed family man Marshall Morrison following the death of the structural engineer in a Mt Garnet car crash.

The family of the 36-year-old Edmonton man who died in Townsville Hospital on Wednesday after a crash last Thursday have been devastated by the loss.

Loving family man Marshall Morrison was killed in a car crash near Mt Garnet. Picture: Supplied

Setting the record straight on events that led to the crash 10km west of Mount Garnet, Sergeant Martin Bristow of the Police Union, said Mr Morrison was not attempting to evade police, and the police were not in pursuit.

"A member of the public contacted police concerned (about) the manner of driving of the vehicle," he said.

"Before the police officer could get close enough to the vehicle to signal the driver to pull over, the vehicle ran off the road and was involved in a single vehicle crash."

Sgt Bristow said it was unknown why the vehicle left the road and crashed.

Sister in-law of Mr Morrison, Tracy McKenzie said the tight-knit unit was struggling to come to terms with a loss of a family linchpin.

"We are all a connected family and we have lost one of our centrepieces," she said.

"It's devastating, I have three young boys of my own and to have three kids growing up without a father is devastating.

"There is a lot of numbness right now; he was way too young."

Mr Morrison's employer Trevor Slogrove of STP Consultants said the loss of the team member had been felt greatly.

"He was always a pleasure to work with. His friendly, responsive and attentive personality and skills as an engineer will be missed," he said.

"Marshall was such a kind and thoughtful person and a great asset for STP."

